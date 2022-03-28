News I was 18 was in love with the most wonderful man I’ve ever met By Melissa Burgess - 30

I was 18 was in love with the most wonderful man I’ve ever met

So now I am alone jobless, broke as ever, and basically my social life went down hill in 09

As I was reading this only one face one name popped in my head. Hard to say but I think it was my grandmother. Like a week before she past was the last time I seen her alive she looked at me with such hate I didn’t realized it till this year she disliked me. Why? I’m guessing I was at the happiest time of my life and full of life. She got sick at a early age. Lived and suffered the rest of her life. She died in see the site 08. Like instantly 2 days after she died I lost my job. I was attending her funeral. 1 week later my abusive ex boyfriend got in contact with me. I left the best thing that happen to me for him. I have no idea what made me do it. When I was already free. 1 year later I got pregnant the what do you know he left me. Came back when baby was born and left me again. Now my baby misses him and calls for him as I have to watch and do my best to keep her happy. No friends literally no friends, not even exadurating. Oh yeah and 2 weeks ago my cat got sick took her to the humane society found out yesterday, she got adopted out. I was like are you kidding me. These past 2 years I tend to get sick very easily. Gained a lot of weight. Oh yeah another thing I am sick I’ve been sick for the past 2 months I can’t hear, I cough constantly, I can’t laugh I will choke my face off if I tried to laugh. I can’t talk to long I cough a lot. So if that’s not being cursed I don’t know what ise to think of it my baby’s father left 2 and a half months ago. An his father is actually into all that Indian medicine stuff. Yep CURSED is the definition of me. Reason why I stopped hanging out with people every time I was with them that night something bad happens. A fight a break-up and I am really the nicest person in the world I am kind I always think of others. Hoping one day my life would be better if I was nice to everyone good karma you know but nope never happens. An my baby’s father always has such good luck a good job random money (checks in the mail) good health. I am going to try what this Dr.Riess says. Wish me luck!! Needing someone to talk to I always do add me on fb Nic Lee Quinn. best of luck to you’s I am hoping ??

Had a great job where I have met him loved where I worked and was happy

