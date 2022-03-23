News I have found on any of the dating sites that they do in deed keep your info By Melissa Burgess - 32

Are you talking about Zoosk? Or what web site? if you just cancel. its not enough. You have to realize that your subscription doesn’t end until the date it was supposed to end. So if you signed up for 3 months. and canceled it after 1 month. it is still active for the remainder of the 3 months. You actually have to go in and HIDE or Deactivate your profile so that no one can view it. Make sure you go into “settings” and turn off all of the mail settings so that you do not keep getting notifications of messages and views. That should solve your problem.

I deleted my photos, and changed my profile info to “N/A”, cancelled, then deleted my profile, yet it still remained active for the remainder of my subscription. Removing photos and profile info (about-me, perfect-date, etc) was the only way to remove me from the playing-field, but you will still get emails and updates via email (so turn those off too).

You must cancel the account (financial part) then deactivate (dating part)

If you find a girl or a guy that you like and you get to writing them a lot, ask them what their last name is and do a back ground check. I THOUGHT I was writing to a nice girl and found out there was no such girl by that age in that whole town other than a 78 year old woman! I just started messing with her or whoever it was at that point.

Email zoosk on the faq page and ask them to delete your profile and they will do that. Yes it is not a very friendly site. I deleted my account but had to send an email to zoosk and have it deleted

For the most part, all dating sites on computers are just full of scammers!

They maintain inactive profiles to make people feel the site has lots of members. Remove all pictures. Change personal information to ludicrous parameters (I’m 98 years old, and only 3 feet tall) Clear all the information you can Hopefully noone is dumb enough to fall for my “profile”

I HAVE TRIED UNSUCCESSFULLY TO REMOVE MY PROFILE FROM MUSLIMA CALLED THE HEADQUARTERS, EMAILED NUMEROUS TIMES NO REPLY TRIED RESETTING THE PASSWORD THEN WHEN I DID IT WAS CHANGED TO ONE I CAN’T ACCESS I DO NOT KNOW WHY THEY REFUSE TO REMOVE MY PROFILE I AM DONE WITH DATING SITES TOO MANY STRANGE MEN ALL SEEKING SEX NONE SERIOUS EVEN MUSLIM MEN https://www.besthookupwebsites.org/hookup-review ARE DOGS! IF ANYONE KNOWS WHOM I CAN CONTACT TO GET HELP WITH MY ISSUE PLZ H E L P!

Zoosk seems to be quite popular with the online daters. I want to find a woman in another state but the women of Zoosk want someone in their immediate area. I understand and wish the local dating pool was larger.

I’ve never heard this site referred to as an NSA “No Strings Attached” site unless it stands for NEVER STOP AGRIVATING you.

All I know is that I met some one on Zoosk and several times I saw her on line, When I asked her about it she explained that she was not on the Zoosk site but may been on another site since she received her emails on a watch that she wears. We have since spilt up at her command not request so I have moved on. I have communicated with a young good looking woman but no response back from her even not a”Leave Me Alone” So this is all that I can offer and wish you good luck in your search for a mate