News Four years ago Mariah met Nick and their relationship exploded into a sexual frenzy By Melissa Burgess - 40

No denying it, Mariah is quite simply stunning, her 36C-26-32 body is a delight, she’s worked hard developing her body and appropriately called her web site Sex and Muscles.

They started clubbing and socialising in Tampa and Mariah was becoming more and more sexually driven

It wasn’t long before they were talking about threesomes and taking pics and videos of their adventures. This led on to their website. There’s actually a video on the site which is the first video they ever shot of themselves.

She’s spent the last few years of her life training hard at the gym and enters fitness competitions, you can see from her body that’s she one strong, sexually powerful lady. I bet she could take care of some of you wimp cucks out there.

Although her swinging activities are a bit of a secret mystery as she doesn’t mention or seem to swing on camera, Mariah currently has a sexual relationship with two men, Nick and Shane and her life really is very happy and simplistic, she spends her days either at the Gym, updating her site, fucking her boyfriends, or chatting with her site fans and answering their emails.

Mariah loves tender soft kisses and being teasingly licked on her neck, the outsides of her breasts and the insides of my thighs and her sexual fantasy is: ‘My big fantasy is to line up a group of guys and have them take turns fucking me. I want them to double penetrate my pussy and fill me full of their hot cum. The ones that didn’t cum I want to line up and suck them off one by one.’ That’ll do for me.

This is one hell of a gallery with her boyfriend Nick giving pie only for him to eat it back out. There’s also a couple of wmv video clips of pie. Enjoy.

In Retrospect

In retrospect, it was clear when cuckolding and hot wifery entered our marriage. Teak had been with several men, including me, during her college days and enjoyed some wild times. But, when we e the model faithful wife. There were times when guys hit on her, but she always shrugged them off. Then two children came along. That stifled our love life in a big way. She just wasn’t very interested any more. Oh, Teak still was intimate with me, but the enthusiasm was escort girl Waterbury gone. No spark, no fire. Until she decided to go to graduate school. This was 12 years into our marriage. I was stationed on a staff in Norfolk, the kids were 7 and 8 and in school and she had time to do what she always wanted to do – pursue her PhD. As it turned out, she pursued a bit more than that.

Being back in school, she met a whole new group of friends – younger, more open, eager to explore new adventures and found it exciting. It was obvious that she really enjoyed the time spent with them and the excitement was visible. She established a routine with her new friends. Friday nights were party nights – right after classes, the party started at someone’s house or apartment. Teak always went and stayed later and later. Something else changed also – her appearance. She updated her wardrobe – current styles, shorter skirts and dresses that showed off cleavage, new panties and bras, heels, shorter shorts, tighter blouses or shirts. Where she once wore skirts that were mid knee, now they crept higher – to 2 or 3 inches above. Her panties went from plain cotton briefs to feminine bikini – often see-thru. It should have started to dawn on me then that something was causing this, but I was just too happy to think about it.