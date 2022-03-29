News Consider also your waking relationship with your father and how aspects of his character may be incorporated within yourself By Melissa Burgess - 35

To dream about fashion suggests that you are depending too much on your looks to get your way. You need to start looking within yourself. Alternatively, the dream indicates that you have blended into the background. You need to step up and be more confident.

To see or eat fast food in your dream indicates that you are not taking the time to cater to your emotions. You are not taking good care of your physical or mental health.

Fasting may also be way to draw attention to some consciousness or problem

If your dream is in fast forward, then it suggests that you are living life in the fast lane. You need to slow down. Alternatively, it may indicate that life is passing you by if you do not jump in and participate in it.

To dream that you are fasting represents self-renewal and self-cleansing. Are you trying to punish yourself? Are you feeling guilty about something?

To dream that you are fat signifies a fortunate change in your life. You are experiencing abundance in some area of your life. Alternatively, the dream means that you are being overindulgent. You need to learn moderation. A more literal interpretation of this dream is your fears of gaining weight. You have an skewed perception of your own image which may stem from low self-esteem.

To dream that others are fat signifies prosperity. Consider also the phrase “it ain’t over till the fat lady sings” and how you need to wait for the final result and not assume the outcome.

To dream about your fate suggests that you are unwilling to take responsibility for your actions. You feel that it is always someone’s fault or someone else’s doing.

To see your father in your dream symbolizes authority and protection. It suggests that you need to be more self-reliant.

To dream that your father is dead forewarns that you need to proceed with caution in conducting some business matter.

To dream that you are hitting your father represents a desperate need for greater closeness with your father. You feel that he is not listening to you. In particular, if you are hitting your father with a rubber object indicates that whatever you are doing or telling him has no significant effect on him. Things literally just bounce off him. Conversely, if you dream that your father is the one soulmates visitors beating you, then it implies a lack of emotional connection with your father.

To dream that your father is angry at you indicates that you are doing something that he may also be a projection of your own anger towards him. There are some unresolved issues that need to be worked out.

Alternatively, the dream may be trying to help you visualize your goal and what you want to accomplish

To see your father wrapped in bandages from head to toe suggests that you are feeling restricted or limited with your authority. Perhaps you are being put in charge of something but can’t exercise your power.

To dream that your father has a girlfriend or mistress, even though he is still married to your mother implies that you are feeling disconnected with one of your parents. The dream may also be a commentary on your own views of marriage.

To dream that you commit patricide means that you are rejecting authority and rules. You refuse to answer to a higher power. Alternatively, killing your father may also be symbolic of killing an aspect of your own self. You feel that you are becoming like your father and you don’t like it.