Borrow, Lend, Rent, Use – English Vocabulary and Usage

Borrow, Lend, Rent, Use – English Vocabulary and Usage

Aww… I didn’t got 100% because of the last question xD ahaha… very good lesson! keep like that! I understand a lot your lessons, I feel that since I met this place my understanding of english has totally improved and my listening too ^^ your doing a great job

really…i enjoyed the lesson and i understood very well.just,some times,i can’t hear well,because the teacher lauph as the same time when she teach…and we can’t listen the end of her words.but,in general….you’re doing a great work!!

Is it same “Rent” by meaning, if you think as the money is a thing, the interest is a the meney for the rent and they both need to return. But I think only one thing is different. “Loan” is used for money or Bank right? I’m not sure, just try to make a definiton. Thank you Oud

‘rent’ can be a noun and a verb! – I owe my landlord the rent. (noun) Or a verb – “I rented a car!”

hey Ronnie i am fouad from egypt speak arabic i want to know speak english good but just want someone help me know this

WOOOWWWW . I have answered all the quiz except last one the tricky question of shakespear … to sum you .The was an effective lesson … thanks allot Ronnie.

Hi teacher I didn’t get 100% your quiz, because I did wrong last question, really …funny and enjoy your teach, I hope so you keep like that, I understood very well. thanks for your class.

Hi I’m Oud in ChiangMai, Thailand I’d like to ask you a question, In case the word “Loan”

Lease is like a contract or agreement. We usually have a one-year lease to rent an apartment. This is a legal contract that pawn stores MS says you will live in the apartment for one year.

Hi, Thanks for your help, I m only listening because is very very nice, thanks so much for your time. And pacience hec

Hi lady I`m from Egypt, I like your teaching method,Thank you very much to lend us your experiences.How can difference between advice and advise? Thanks

advice is a noun – “I gave him good advice.” Advise is a verb – “I will advise you on the best method.” Or (past tense) – “I advised her on which house to buy.” We have a full free English lesson the difference between advice and advise!

Hello i?m a mexican English teacher, and is the 2nd time i watch your videos here,i like the way you teach you make it funny and i have to say that i?ve learned interesting things!!

hello thnx alot for all lesson that are u teaching iam relly wish to meet u and say that u are the best teacher in all world happy day ahmed egypt

Hi, I am new in here. A question: fill in the blank(please): A tenant rent an apartment and a landlord …….. an apartment. Thanks

sorry i don’t know nothing about shakespeare.he wrote romeojuliette that’s what iknow.that is why the last question is wrong but good for you roonie the best teacher..thank you

Now after i finish working i check your videos to learn more `cause i wanna be an XLNT teacher haha :D

Thanks for teaching it really helps because of you i passed my english test and i want to thank you for this job u r doing :)

Hey Ronnie! Nice Vids. I’ve been using some of your vids to teach my Japanese students. But just one question about your video. What’s the difference of saying “Can I borrow your car?” and “Can you lend me your car?”. Thanks and more power!