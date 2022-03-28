News AdultFriendFinder claims to be the best hookup site for adult singles and swingers By Melissa Burgess - 34

inplace-infolinks

AdultFriendFinder claims to be the best hookup site for adult singles and swingers

Sending another member a message is only possible if you have a premium membership on the site. You also cannot read other members’ message because it’s blocked.

On the Search Tab, you can see a list of potential matches from AdultFriendFinder. This list is random but it can be narrowed down to your preference and refine your search results. You can define the search parameters by a preferred gender, age range, location, race, sexual orientation, body type, and marital status.

The online status of members will also be shown to you when you are online, the nearest match to you, and those who liked and messaged you for all of the good stuff.

When it comes to profile, you will be sugar daddy able to have full access to members’ profile once you have upgraded to a premium account. But on the app, you can see some of the members’ profile such as:

A short bio about the member

With your standard app account, you get a glimpse of the members’ short bio about themselves. This is something personal that the members themselves wrote so that you will get to know them better.

Personal information

In this section, you can learn about the members’ preferences and interests. Some of the information you can know about them is who they’re looking for, lifestyle habits, background, beliefs, marital status, and stuff about kids.

Physical information

Body type, height, hair color and length, and eye color are some of the physical details that describe the members. You will also know from this section their date of birth, race, and if they wear eyeglasses or contact lenses.

No iPhone? No Problem.

Members of the site value mobility and convenience, hence they access the site using their phones more than they do on their computers. However, only iOS users have access to the app.

But it shouldn’t be a problem! If you are an Android user and doesn’t have an iOS phone or tablet, you can still access the site through its mobile-optimized website.

Adultfriendfinder Mobile Access

Simply go to adultfriendfinder and you can create your account for free! All you need to do is provide your email, address, username, password, and a short introduction. No long bios nor photos required but uploading a few pictures would greatly improve your chances of meeting people. A “completed” profile of some sort gets more flirtatious messages and invites to hookups than those with empty profile photos. So if you want something specific relating to sex, you better reveal it because chances are, there are other members who are looking for the same thing as you.

Almost all of the website features are available on the site and you can still access it anywhere you are, at your most convenient time. Its mobile-adaptive website is designed to have a similar interface with the desktop site so you can browse on your phone hassle-free.

AdultFriendFinder Mobile Access in a Nutshell

Nowadays, speed and convenience are two luxuries that any dating app user values and would like to have. By providing a one-stop-shop kind of app, the Friend Finder Network has given its members a wider reach and audience. However, its offering should not be limited to iOS users alone, but to Android users as well.

While waiting for its availability to Android devices, you can still access the site through any of your mobile devices. It has almost the same features and functions as the desktop and you can also bring and access it anywhere you go.