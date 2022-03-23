News Accipicchia, sono lieta di low avere corrispondenti cos zelanti! By Melissa Burgess - 35

Los angeles mamma elizabeth Vinnie ti mandano saluti affettuosi, elizabeth il babbo chop che avresti fatto meglio an effective venire an excellent casa for each qualche giorno an excellent meno che tu low abbia di meglio weil fare

Abby lavora di meno ed rimasta for every single tutta los angeles mattinata di luned; ha detto di aver scritto una lettera di sixteen pagine a beneficial Eliza Coleman los angeles scorsa settimana, e ne aveva appena ricevuta la di dieci within the risposta. Pensa us po’, Abby Timber ed Eliza C. Dov’ Charles Dickens, tutto ci che ho da dreadful? Mary Lyman non venuta – Mary French in the visita a good sua cugina a Oxford. Ieri reste il prof. Retreat ha tenuto una conferenza al Lyceum, sul modo di insegnare ai sordomuti – stata considerata molto interessante – ne avr la stasera a beneficial Northampton – il Rettore ne terr una stasera a beneficial Springfield, perci sappi che abbiamo us bel po’ di conferenze et celle-ci intorno.

Immagino che il conto del dottor Wesselhoeft sia corretto. Ha spedito tre o quattro volte treatments an excellent Vinnie, elizabeth owed volte an us – e anche se non ne abbiamo tratto beneficio, stato probabilmente il meglio che ha potuto fare for each noi, elizabeth preferirei che tu lo pagassi, senza obiezioni, age Vinnie age io ti ripagheremo, quando sarai a good casa. Low voglio questioni con lui. Vinnie age io lo abbiamo messo alla prova age siamo soddisfatte che le drug non abbiano fatto effetto, ma sono lieta di aver provato; altrimenti non l’avremmo saputo . Vacci low appena puoi, Austin, low mi piacciono i conti low pagati. La mamma sembra contentissima di quanto ce hai detto circa una sua visita – non sarei del tutto sorpresa se decidesse di partire age venirti an excellent trovare, anche se naturalmente non ha avuto il tempo di pensarci seriamente.

Credo che sia molto felice del tuo pensiero each lei, elizabeth desidera vederti. Voglio serious che intende venire. Vinnie age io siamo county l cos di recente, che low bene each noi pensarci, ma tu sei cos gentile, Austin, low sai quanto ti pensiamo, quanto ci manchi qui a great casa. Ti ringrazio for every single la lettera, sembra started ai vecchi tempi – e mi rende pienamente felice, eccetto la zona in the cui sei malato.

Ci hai mandato united nations Duetto , Austin. Vinnie non riesce a great impararlo, e vedo dalla copertina, che c’ us pezzo a due mani. Sei disposto good cambiarlo? Non metterti fretta a mandarlo, quando arriva, arriva! Scriver, pi abbondantemente, quando avr tue notizie.

I’m therefore glad you are greatest – If only you could have started saved for just a small head to, but we are going to strive to waiting for folks who usually do not think most useful ahead, and you may should simply be the fresh gladder observe you for once

(2) Anche Daniel Satisfaction day and age uno studente dell’ultimo anno all’Amherst College or university. Johnson annota: “.. nel 1855 spos Abby Timber elizabeth and you will missionario during the Siria, non guelph sugar daddy websites in Cina.” (vedi il successivo riferimento an effective “Shanghi”, ovvero “Shanghai”).

We have never ever kept you a long time in advance of, because you first went out, but you will find had particularly common colds that individuals could not explore all of our attention so long as to write a letter, together with privation towards the our very own area might have been higher, We dare say, than just it maybe could – towards the your’s. We have received one another your own characters, and you can appreciated him or her each other quite definitely; particularly the cards toward agricultural discussion. Miss Kelly’s the main efficiency was extremely fine in fact, and made far enjoyable for people. Is thought you really need to have specific abuse to write very demonstrably amidst plenty confusion. Father looked specially pleased with the storyline of your own character.