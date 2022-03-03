News 3. PayActiv App | Best for high advancements By Melissa Burgess - 28

No Interest or Late Fees: If you constantly require to borrow money this app might help save in terms of fees and also interest.

Payment Date Extension: This is an app that is flexible in terms of repayment. Any type of loan or advancement can easily be extended up to three times.

Monthly Fee: If you are planning on using this app as a last result option you might want to reconsider it since there is a monthly fee of almost $10.

Customer Support: Brigit fails at this since the only way of communication with the app requires emailing, making it incredibly inconvenient and slow.

This is another interesting firm that is taking the loans and Payday market to the next level. Not only you will be able to access funds in a practical and also fast manner, but you will be able to request up to 50% of your paycheck in advancements via their app.

From an App perspective, PayActive is one of the best loan apps available and a great option for anyone who is also interested in managing their finances closely. In order to offer a more attractive service and to differentiate themselves, the firm has developed its own budgeting tools that will help you gain control of your finances and to improve your spending habits. More than just providing access to fast cash, the firm has become known for focusing on the dignity of their customers. Life is already too complicated to get more mixed up by dealing with an institution that does not have your best interest in mind. To prove the commitment to their clients the firm offers a fully automatic counseling product within their app, the idea behind it is to help to improve the financial literacy of their users.

It might not be the best-looking app from this list but it certainly deserves its place because of their platform and their service.

Cheap Advancements: Due to the agreements and contracts signed with the employer, most individuals will not have to pay any fees or commissions for the advancement.

High Amount of Borrowing limits: With this app, you will be able to borrow upto 50% of your paycheck.

Can trap you into a debt cycle, and even push you to over relying on debts.

4. Dave Loan App | Money loan app for Small Amounts

Dave loan app is probably one of the best payday loan apps overall that’s available in the , and the reason for this is the value you are receiving for its price. Instead of simply charging a fixed or variable interest rate for any loan, the firm only charges a monthly fee of $1 for the subscription process. The reason why they can do so is that the firm calculates the max loan based on your current income and it does not allow you to be carrying forward debt.

If you ever find yourself in the necessity of a small loan, this might be your best option today and especially if you don’t have the most transparent credit score. The app will allow for loans up to $75 to be processed without requiring a credit check. Place note that the only requirement asked by the firm is to connect a checking account with the app, this is in order to ensure that they will be able to take back their money once your paycheck lands every month. Continuing with great service, the firm offers the ability to receive the funds in any state in less than 8 hours of time. This might not be as fast as other apps from this list but once you consider that you are not paying for small loans it is definitely worth waiting.