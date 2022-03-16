News 16. Amendment of the General Terms and Conditions By Melissa Burgess - 7

15. Service by external service providers

The Service may contain advertisements and promotions offered by third parties, as well as links to other websites or Internet resources. Third parties who, with the permission of xsmobile Offer services on xsmobile’s portals may be subject to additional conditions and may be chargeable to the User.

The user is obliged to inform himself/herself about the general terms and conditions and prices of a third party service provider before using the service. xsmobile is neither a party nor a representative of a contractual relationship between the user and the third party service provider.

xsmobile is not responsible for the availability (or lack of availability) of such external websites or Internet resources. If the User chooses to interact with third parties through xsmobile’s services, their relationship with the User is subject to the terms and conditions of such third parties. xsmobile is not responsible or liable for the terms or actions of such third parties.

xsmobile reserves the right to amend these General Terms and Conditions at any time, insofar as this does not affect essential provisions of the contractual relationship and it is necessary in order to adapt to developments which were not foreseeable for xsmobile at the time of conclusion of the contract and the non-observance of which would noticeably disturb the balance of the contractual relationship. Essential provisions are, in particular, those relating to the type and scope of the agreed Services as well as the term, including the provisions on termination. xsmobile is entitled to make changes to close any gaps in the contract, in particular due to legal changes and changes in case law.

17. Liability of xsmobile