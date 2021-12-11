Your entire location facts in a single platform. High accurate information, excellent tooling and 35 ages skills for a safer, far better and cleaner community

Extreme precision facts, advanced tooling and 35 years expertise for a safer, more effective and cleaner world
Latest revisions
Lyft set to improve driver ETAs and rider destination look with RIGHT HERE venue information
To provide over one million trips daily, Lyft select HERE Map content material and place treatments to make sure precise ETAs and pick-up/drop-offs with their rideshare consumers
Hawa Dawa brings quality of air information API to HERE Marketplace offering builders with real time air pollution API
Hawa Dawa gives the base for a unique digital knowledge community for resistant, climate-neutral metropolises and future-oriented organizations. Learn how real time air quality data can raise your software which help you make extensive solutions.
RIGHT HERE to electricity international, real time place providers for TCS Digifleet
TCS Digifleet, a strategies instrument from Tata Consultancy providers, utilizes RIGHT HERE maps, routing and geocoding for its real time, better logistics answer. It will allow TCS to present its customers with end-to-end supplies cycle exposure.
HERE and Klareo render E.Leclerc Chez Moi with end-to-end and real-time presence
Discover how KLAREO, the French cloud assistance service provider concentrating on urban strategies and supply string management, try partnering with RIGHT HERE to enhance grocery store E.Leclerc’s home shipping solution, E.Leclerc Chez Moi, with end-to-end and real-time exposure.
Lifesight’s movement data describes consumer actions and is also currently available on RIGHT HERE industry
Lifesight produces private transportation information to provide companies insights into ever-changing customers attitude. The information is available on HERE industry used in companies like automotive, transportation & strategies, movement, tourism and merchandising.
Why HERE
Location DNA
Deep venue expertise making use of the industry’s prominent location datasets cover 200+ region and territories.
Versatile & personalized
Configurable to almost any associate or dataset through standardization and information interoperability.
Multi-cloud
Our multi-cloud structure allows accelerate to market, wherever your computer data sits.
Data control
All of our industry conserves data control and offers total regulation to monetize and exchange.
Discussed economics
The business model is structured to complement your importance chain and enable monetization.
Privacy by design
Our very own secure, enterprise-grade approach gives the greatest degree of information privacy and security.
Place try going the world forth
Fleet Management
Lower operating outlay and meet distribution needs by run your own fleets at complete capability, without diminishing safety.
Supply Cycle
Achieve higher visibility during your present sequence to attenuate disturbances, with tracking and area facts.
Urban Mobility
Boost working productivity and open up newer income avenues while promoting your cyclists with effortless trips.
Automotive
From routing to ADAS to got, understand how location forces connected and autonomous driving experiences.
Telecommunications
Advance their community system preparation with 3D maps, accurate place knowledge, data and resources.
Transportation & Strategies
From facility and lawn management to last distance, find out how location data delivers for people on the move.
Reliable by people around the world
