News Use this opinions panel to depart complaints and product reviews about AdultFriendFinder By Asa Bailey - 21 inplace-infolinks Inplace #2

Use this opinions panel to depart complaints and product reviews about AdultFriendFinder

Having issues with SexFriendFinder?

AdultFriendFinder recommendations initial showed up on grievances Board on Aug 21, 2007. The newest evaluation Getting a refund got posted on Oct 5, 2021. The newest issue RETRAIT INEXPLIQUE DE MA CARTE DE CREDIT SCORE RATING is sorted out on Dec 17, 2013. AdultFriendFinder provides a typical consumer score of 2 movie stars from 45 ratings. AdultFriendFinder have resolved 18 issues.

AdultFriendFinder Customer Support Connections

ComplaintsBoard just isn’t affiliated, connected, authorized, endorsed by, or perhaps in in whatever way formally regarding AdultFriendFinder customer care. First AdultFriendFinder problems should-be directed their personnel directly. You can find contact information for AdultFriendFinder above.

ComplaintsBoard are an independent grievance solution platform that has been successfully voicing customers issues since 2004. Our company is doing work that counts – connecting users with enterprises around the world and help all of them resolve dilemmas and become heard.

Use this commentary board to go away complaints and reviews about AdultFriendFinder. Talk about the problem you’ve got had with AdultFriendFinder and use their customer support team to obtain a resolution.

AdultFriendFinder Complaints & Reviews

AdultFriendFinder — Getting a refund

Opened levels in later part of the August. They recharged my personal bank account 239.00 and even though I merely desired a month. Requested reimbursement and accounts getting enclosed. Ever since then We have 3 e-mails right back forth, each one approximately a couple of weeks aside, informing me that refund had been approved and is 7-14 working days because a checking profile was used. Two-and-a-half weeks ago I known as payment dept and is told a refund is approved since Sept 16 therefore would need 7-14 business days. No reimbursement very today I also known as and have the exact same runaround only this time they stated the refund had been authorized on Sept 27 and (wait for it) to attend around 14 working days. Obviously they actually do anything capable to not question my personal reimbursement.

Incorporate your own opinion

AdultFriendFinder — a lacking membership and points

I was off site for over per week but become acquiring e-mail notifications from website the past alerts i acquired ended up being past 15th sep made an effort to sign in today 16th sep am advised membership doesn”t are present I am really puzzled because I have already been offsite I don”t comprehend the reason behind my personal membership missing out on We don”t apparently get solutions from website The account had 13k points creating changed 50k points to funds over 10 time ago Please assist

Add your own viewpoint

AdultFriendFinder — Billing

We have purchased an account for a couple of months, however the event is certainly not everything I’m looking for. I really hope getting 2 refunds for your 8 weeks membership when possible, if you don’t it is wasted for staying away from but nonetheless paying. I will be okay with make payment on cost your first thirty days, but aspire to see two months of account back once again, otherwise it would simply shell out and do-nothing

Create their opinion

AdultFriendFinder — Billing issue/delete membership.

There appears to down become something on my membership.

I apprears ive been charged or have always been trying to be energized ?36.27 out of your services.

Unclear in the event the ready, however if to find out my personal genuine use of thr website.

I am not as to the reasons this happening, nonetheless I’ve had scam on my charge card which has now become cancelled, i suspect its one thing to would thereupon.

Any time you could firstly reimburse my home the amount of money taken, unsure for a moment require my lender details because of this rather than charge card, as a result of problems pointed out previously.

Additionally when your able to totally deleter the levels aswell, when I be seemingly creating some techinal problems when doing it myself.

Incorporate your own viewpoint

AdultFriendFinder — Membership

I realized a fee to my debit cards for grown pal Finder. I didn’t purchase this. I really do maybe not purchase dating site memberships. I am managing and assisting a disabled friend. There isn’t funds to spend so I wouldn’t have done this. You are a corporation. 27 money isn’t really loads for your needs. I am one stressed individual it generates an improvement in my experience. Please reimbursement that account. I don’t want to grab this additional to facilitate https://besthookupwebsites.org/omgchat-review/ my personal refund . Rt

Add your own opinion

We are right here to greatly help