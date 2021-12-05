News Two detained in Killings of Transgender Women in Puerto Rico By Asa Bailey - 44 inplace-infolinks Inplace #2

Law enforcement said they’d categorized the deaths as a detest sugar daddies uk criminal activity after the remains of two people are within a poorly burned vehicle last week.

Each week following the systems of two transgender people were present a badly burned car in Puerto Rico, law enforcement stated Thursday that they got detained two boys in connection with the killings together with turned all of them over to the F.B.I.

The people, Juan Carlos Pagan Bonilla, 21, and Sean Diaz de Leon, 19, had been used into guardianship on Wednesday but I have not already been billed, according to Capt. Teddy Morales, the main of violent research for any police in Humacao, on Puerto Rico’s east coast, where in actuality the women’s remains happened to be available on April 22.

He said the F.B.I. had taken over the case and is investigating Mr. Pagan Bonilla and Mr. Diaz de Leon for possible civil rights violations.

“We include classifying it as a detest criminal activity because they happened to be interacting using the subjects, and when they revealed these people were transgender women, they made a decision to eliminate all of them,” chief Morales mentioned on Thursday.

Law enforcement mentioned they certainly were awaiting autopsy leads to figure out how the women was in fact murdered. Activists have determined the ladies as Layla Pelaez, 21, and Serena Angelique Velazquez, 32, two family exactly who lived-in new york. Their keeps are located after someone called 911 to submit a burned car under a bridge on a desolate roadway in Humacao, before 5 a.m. on April 22, chief Morales mentioned.

Mr. Pagan Bonilla and Mr. Diaz de Leon was socializing with Ms. Velazquez and Ms. Pelaez regarding evening before they were killed and comprise taped on a single regarding the women’s social media accounts, head Morales stated.

The guy mentioned the police got in addition tied Mr. Pagan Bonilla and Mr. Diaz de Leon toward killings through surveillance camera video footage and “scientific facts,” which he declined to detail. Mr. Pagan Bonilla confessed to participating in the killings, and Mr. Diaz de Leon transformed himself in, the guy stated.

Limary Cruz-Rubio, a spokeswoman for any F.B.I.’s San Juan industry company, dropped to go over the arrests but said the agency routinely collaborates with neighborhood, county and national firms.

“The Bureau is and certainly will continually be interested in violent run that might drop within national legislation,” she stated. “However, our very own policy is we really do not verify or deny the presence of investigations, to protect the ethics of any feasible investigative energy.”

Mr. Pagan Bonilla and Mr. Diaz de Leon could not straight away be reached for touch upon Thursday night, and it also was not straight away obvious as long as they got attorneys.

In the event the guys are energized, it can express a switching reason for the management of criminal activities against L.G.B.T.Q. people in Puerto Rico, which has a disturbing reputation of physical violence against homosexual and transgender group, activists stated.

Ms. Velazquez and Ms. Pelaez are the 3rd and last transgender people slain in Puerto Rico in the past two months, activists stated. These were also considered the 7th and eighth transgender or gender-nonconforming men and women to have already been killed in the United States this present year, according to research by the Human Rights Campaign.

Before 15 period, 10 L.G.B.T.Q. people have been killed in Puerto Rico, in accordance with Pedro Julio Serrano, a gay liberties activist. All but three associated with the fatalities continue to be unresolved, he stated.

“These arrests are a step in correct path, however these murders need to be prosecuted as detest criminal activities,” Mr. Serrano mentioned. “We urge the us government to finish the research into the various other seven murders of L.G.B.T.Q. someone on the island and provide justice for all of those.”

Ms. Velazquez lived-in Queens and Ms. Pelaez in Bronx. Both have lately traveled to Puerto Rico, and additionally they had been likely to fly to nyc later this period, based on family unit members and activists.

Luz Melendez, 29, Ms. Pelaez’s relative, mentioned Mr. Pagan Bonilla and Mr. Diaz de Leon were detained after a local radio station submitted photographs of those on fb and folks began to name the section to determine them.

“We include very appreciative on the services your authorities in addition to neighborhood invest to obtain which performed this,” she stated on Thursday.

She mentioned the images originated from two clips that Ms. Pelaez got posted on her Snapchat and myspace accounts, which confirmed this lady and Ms. Velazquez socializing with Mr. Pagan Bonilla and Mr. Diaz de Leon.

“I spotted the video, therefore seemed like they certainly were spending some time collectively as pals,” she said. “It seemed regular. There clearly was musical playing inside the history. Everyone appeared great.”

She said the authorities had told her families merely that the men comprise in national guardianship.

The killings emerged four weeks after Yampi Mendez Arocho, a 19-year-old transgender man, got murdered in Moca, P.R., according to research by the person liberties Campaign.

In March, Alexa Negron Luciano, a well-known figure on Puerto Rico social media who was simply transgender and homeless, had been recorded to passing after a McDonald’s visitors reported that Ms. Negron have spied on her inside women’s area.

Ms. Negron’s best times — framed within the headlights of a motor vehicle amid a cackle of laughter — comprise posted on social media marketing, a fact that activists mentioned underscored the impunity homophobic assailants believe when committing these criminal activities.