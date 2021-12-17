News Connecting someone and robots. At Intek, exceptional engineering meets allowing technology through a lot of knowledgeable robotics staff in Norway By Asa Bailey - 37 inplace-infolinks Inplace #2

Connecting someone and robots. At Intek, exceptional engineering meets allowing technology through a lot of knowledgeable robotics staff in Norway

Jobs

Intek Robotics & Automation

. Based in Raufoss, at the heart of a single of the very higher level & most innovative highest- tech groups in this field.

WE HELP OUR CLIENTELE MASTER AUTOMATION, with DEVELOPING MARKETS FRONTRUNNERS. We now have worked across most sectors, like defense, aquatic, fish and shellfish, transport, automobile, farming, quick people products, gas and oil, strength storage space, pharma, and construction.

CREATIVITY IS IN OUR BLOODSTREAM At Intek, you get layers of advancement passed away across years of works. As a client you certainly will benefit from our very own love and drive for providing possibilities complying with your current and potential needs. We put our pride to locate the best solution. Intek try an overall integrator and will help the whole venture implementation. Objective is certainly not robots and automation – the target is to choose the best option for your production techniques.

That being said, we don’t think robotics is actually robotics. It’s Intek.

Intek smart services & pc software

We build new computer software alongside the robotics – it is the quickest method to an ideal production option.

We build and manufacturing robots, software and automation for multiple businesses. It’s about sector 4.0 and tomorrow’s producing steps. Man-made Intelligence and intuitive relationship between anyone and machines make the world more effective, environmentally friendly and safer. The dangerous tasks, the tough operate, the time-consuming opportunities – we have been building the machinery which can deal with them.

Without software, the components is merely an empty layer.

WE AUTOMATIC SECTORS FOR 40 YEARS

Significantly more than 40 highly skilled engineers

Worked with robotics since 1980

Matched 840 many years of event

Uncompromising project quality

Travel automation across a number of companies

Severe abilities in aspects, development, math, engineering and technologies

Intek Invention & studying

A desire for technology. Really our purpose to simply help clients earn an edge inside their area by providing up to date automation systems. To make this take place, there is an accomplished development personnel specialized in checking up on and exploring the newest styles in the wide world of automation; be it AI, online of products, robot plans, controls methods or robotics. The best part – it’s not simply their job, it is their own passion!

Truly an occasion proven fact that correct knowledge and positive employees offer better ability and utilization in the example of unexpected problem in a generation maker.

We provide a variety of instruction for the employees to make them match and ready to suit your brand new creation products. There is training for newbies and sophisticated consumers, also custom made knowledge specific towards company and machines.

Intek Provider & Help

We provide support and provider in a system predicated on the customer’s needs.

Request help by telephone, email or directly at our website, and reach all of our gurus through one method. We warranty an easy impulse that will be expertise predicated on wants.

We track previous requests and methods to have the entire picture of their techniques. There are different degrees of SLA, with isolated service feasible by AR-technology and TeamViewer / VPN.

Telephone zero. support: +47 982 26 047

It’s the real market 4.0-support.

About Intek

Intek Engineering as well as a second-generation household providers established in 1980. With more than 3 decades of https://hookupdate.net/de/fcn-chat-review/ expertise providing robotics assistance, Intek enjoys received the leading part into the industrial robotization and automation in Norway. We have a combined internal comprehension of around 400 many years of robotics technologies knowledge. We now have usually given our clientele with reliable systems for highest uptime, precision, flexibility, and profits that are competitive within the international industry.

Situated in Raufoss, near to the sophisticated and efficient manufacturing groups in Norway. To steadfastly keep up together with the high cost of hands-on labor in Norway, the audience is proud to present an automation amount of up to 100percent, in which other people visit 40per cent as well as in rare circumstances ­up­ to­ 60percent.­ This ­requires­ smart ­and ­flexible­ solutions. We provide a brand new outlook on exactly how to effortlessly hook all of the procedures.

At Intek, you’ve got advancement above development together with many years of work where we’ve stretched the limits of what‘s feasible. Our talents try our community of thought “outside the container” to create flexible ways to the benefit of the clientele. We have been excited about everything we create and pleased to be “Robot geeks” so we merely sex people love all of us!