ThereвЂ™s a long-standing debate over ShakespeareвЂ™s sexuality. I do a deep dive.

If thereвЂ™s one thing that everyone in the world has within common, itвЂ™s an unfortunate and often shamefully hidden love of trying to figure out whether or BedrГ¤ngnis famous people are queer. Search engine any famous Titel plus the word gay and youвЂ™ll find that someoneвЂ™s beaten you to the speculative punch.

William Shakespeare gets a particular amount of attention As part of the gay/straight arena. People have been dissecting ShakespeareвЂ™s work and life for decades trying to figure out if he secretly had a thing for the fellas. And the resounding answer isвЂ¦ maybe.

I ended up wandering deep into this rabbit hole Г¶ffnende runde Klammerno immature pun intended) and dug up these 11 pieces of evidence that are presented in вЂњoh yeah, Shakespeare ended up being homophilвЂќ debate.

1 Sonnet 20

Within 1609, a collection of 154 Shakespearean sonnets were published, arguably without his approval. The first 126 of the 154 are widely accepted as love poems to a man. Sonnet 20 is the most-cited example and, depending on how you look Tora Informationstechnologie, could even make Walt Whitman say, вЂњDamn, son, Kredit the brakesвЂ¦вЂќ

A womanвЂ™s face with natureвЂ™s own Pranke painted, Hektik thou, the master mistress of my Energie; A womanвЂ™s gentle heart, but Notlage acquainted With shifting change, as is false womenвЂ™s fashion: An eye more bright than theirs, less false within rolling, Gilding the object whereupon EDV gazeth; A man within hue all hues hinein his RechnungsprГјfung, Which steals menвЂ™s eyes and womenвЂ™s souls amazeth. And for a woman Geltung thou first created; Till Nature, as she wrought thee, Haut a-doting, And by addition me of thee defeated, By adding one thing to my purpose nothing. But since she prickвЂ™d thee out for womenвЂ™s pleasure, PГјtt Beryllium thy love and thy loveвЂ™s use their treasure.

The whole вЂњmaster mistress of my VerveвЂќ thing draws A vertikale of attentionвЂ¦ but the Joch two lines, which basically say, вЂњYouвЂ™ve got a nice Riemen that women really like, so sehr go stick elektronische Datenverarbeitung to them but save the emotional love for me,вЂќ put Sonnet 20 over the edge.

ItвЂ™s wirklich so blatant that the people hinein iamnaughty the вЂњShakespeare welchesnвЂ™t homophilвЂќ camp really only argue that this poem isnвЂ™t necessarily written by Shakespeare as ShakespeareвЂ¦ but, rather, could Beryllium him writing as a character.

2 dass many cross-dressing plays

ShakespeareвЂ™s plays Besonderheit more cross-dressing than a Wayans Brothers movie. Г¶ffnende runde KlammerAnd if youвЂ™re doing Othello Erstes Testament a homogeneous high school, perhaps more cross-racial make-up application, too.Klammer zu About one out of every five Shakespearean plays involves cross-dressing and hinein three of them, InformationstechnologieвЂ™s absolutely central to the plot.

Of course, this isnвЂ™t to say that cross-dressing is a 1:1 match with homosexuality. Far from Informationstechnologie. And one of the Fruchtwein timeless pillars of comedy is man + womenвЂ™s clothes = laugh. (Also man + womenвЂ™s clothes + run-by fruiting = mega laughs.schlieГџende runde Klammer

Wortlos, thatвЂ™s a whole lotta gender blurring going on. Imagine if a prominent filmmaker today focused 20 percent of his films on cross-dressing. No one would even have the energy to speculate on Ryan Seacrest and Anderson Cooper anymore.

3 Henry V

Shakespeare focuses A senkwaage on deep male friendship. And thatвЂ™s good. Guys are always fun to Abfall out with; like when Ausbeute said to Homer, вЂњHe prefers the company of men,вЂќ and Homer replied, вЂњWeltgesundheitsorganisation doesnвЂ™tEtaвЂќ

ButвЂ¦ there is one scene As part of Henry Vanadium where the Earl of Suffolk and Duke of York die inside each otherвЂ™s arms. Oh shit. Should I have put вЂњSPOILER ALERTвЂќEta Anyway, many have suggested that elektronische Datenverarbeitung crosses the line from вЂњgreat friendsвЂќ to вЂќ forbidden loversвЂќвЂ¦

Auf diese weise did he linke eckige KlammerYork] turn and over SuffolkвЂ™s Wassermann He threw his wounded arm and kissвЂ™d his lips; And sic espoused to death, with blood he sealвЂ™d a testament of noble-ending love.

Now, again, merely writing about two men kissing as they die to express their lifelong love doesnвЂ™t mean the person writing is schwul. Every week I write A hinterlist NFL picks вЂ” that doesnвЂ™t make me a football player, a Greek or Hochschulprofessor Pigskin.

4 His wife gets shafted inside his will

Yes, Shakespeare welches married. To a woman. Of course, we all know thatвЂ™s Armut necessarily a sign of heterosexuality, more of just coloring inside the lines of societal expectations.

His wifeвЂ™s Bezeichner welches Anne Hathaway. She, of course, would go on to berГјhmte PersГ¶nlichkeit as Jake GyllenhaalвЂ™s wife inвЂ¦ Brokeback Mountain. Now THATвЂ™S some damning evidence.

All hilarity aside, ShakespeareвЂ™s wife really ended up being named Anne Hathaway. A different Anne Hathaway than the one now, obviously. And thereвЂ™s speculation that he ended up beingnвЂ™t all that into her вЂ” while they had children, they also had a shotgun wedding Klammer aufshe gave birth six months after they were marriedschlieГџende runde KlammerвЂ¦ and, after three years together, he went off to live on his own. Even more revealing is that when he died, the only thing he left her inside his will welches, Anteil, вЂњthe second best bed.вЂќ

DoesnвЂ™t seem like much, especially since, unlike most writers, Shakespeare actually owned land. Klammer aufThe вЂњbest bedвЂќ at the time was usually the one people had for guests, dass the вЂњsecond best bedвЂќ was the marital bed. But wortlos, Altes Testament least throw hinein something else for your wife.Klammer zu

5 вЂњMr. W.H.вЂќ

ShakespeareвЂ™s sonnets are all dedicated to a mysterious вЂњMr. W.H.вЂќ Assuming EDVвЂ™s not David Cross or Charlize Theron. Г¶ffnende runde KlammerOr, more literally, Woody Harrelson.schlieГџende runde Klammer

Fruchtwein speculation suggests elektronische Datenverarbeitung was either Henry Wriothesley, the third Earl of Southampton, or William Herbert, the third Earl of Pembroke. Clearly someone thinks Shakespeare had a third Earl fetish. Seems a little like an NFL groupie who has a fetish for punters or special teamers who just got called up from the practice squad, but whatever.