If slots are your match, you’re when you look at the best source for information

Everyone WENT ALL-IN at ELEGANT

At Choctaw, the possibilities is endless. Depart your usual particular date about and dive into 7,400 slot machines, over 100 counter video game titles, and a state-of-the-art web based poker area. Indulge in tasty eating any kind of time of our own 16 eateries and take up the largest brands in entertainment at the Grand movie theater and Gilley’s. Or bet on The District, featuring bowling, a game, and six motion picture theatres. Will need to unwind? Go to the health spa or one of the two swimming pool regions – The retreat at great structure or water at heavens structure – both equipped with private cabanas. After that, boost the nights in virtually any in our 1,700 hotels within AAA Four diamonds accommodation. When you need to stir companies with pleasure, our three-level convention/entertainment confusing try open for booking. No matter the occasion, inside Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant, we’re increasing the bar for what a world-class resort tends to be.

Stay a long time. Enjoy a little while.

Kings, Increases & Fits

After immersing your self for the motions, cover off your own morning within our latest air structure. With over 1,000 posh places designed for any type of visit, you’ll think that a success even though you’re done actively playing for that day.

After your own beautiful characteristic, cool down in any of our own resort-style pools, or hot up for your forthcoming one relaxing in the sunshine. With this swim-up bars and full-service cabanas, your very own enjoy of preference has never been much more than an instant off.

With 16 dining and 20 bars and lounges, there’ll always be the place to raise a cup. It doesn’t matter what you’re wanting, we’ve a lot of tasty possibilities which ranges from sophisticated fine dinner to laid-back household preferred.

3,300 Brand-new Opportunities to Boost Your Game

We’ve acquired over 7,400 models for its getting – what exactly are you hoping for? Choose from current and ultimate, plus all your valuable favorite traditional, gradual, and high-stakes products. And if you dont fumes, you are really lucky. We certainly have over 1,700 video slots and dinner table adventures throughout our nonsmoking place, The Link. All of that’s lead is to discover their fortunate chair. Bring spinning.

Stand Programs

Bets Brought Up

If you are looking action-packed game tables, search no longer. We certainly have more than 100 nonsmoking dining http://www.casinosreview.ca/bonuses/100-bonus tables giving craps, roulette, baccarat, pai gow, and the ever-popular black jack. Sit back any kind of time of your popular dinner table video game titles.

NEW VIDEO GAMING CHIPS July 16

All Choctaw Casino vacation resort – Durant dinner table gaming chips include set to end at 12am on January 16, 2022.

Ahead of this termination date, all recent chips should used for cash or changed during live gamble.

On January 16, 2022 at 12am, all recent Choctaw Casino hotel – Durant stand gaming potato chips won’t be honored during enjoy or redeemable for financial and often will posses zero advantage.

Black-jack

Blazing 777 Blackjack Progressive

Incentive Craps

Craps

Dragon Reward Baccarat

Emperor’s Demanding Pai Gow

EZ Baccarat

Totally Free Choice Black-jack

Give It Time To Drive

Roulette

Three Card Poker

Perfect Florida Keep ‘Em

WPT Heads-Up Keep ‘Em

Casino Poker Room

A lot more Shoulder Space in Web Based Poker Space

Whether you’re a significant poker user or a rookie selecting an agreeable sport, we’ve a seat looking for you personally in your latest air Casino. Our very own brand new web based poker space has greater than 30 tables and its devoted staff members and invitees work to make certain that you have some time a person won’t before long skip.

Racebook

Get where you’re going into Winner’s Circle inside the League

Wall-to-wall TVs – and a race is obviously about. Multiple cashiers and three self-service devices are ready to bring your play on over to 18 various tunes through the place. Since Racebook is effortlessly found in the category, placing wagers on preferences or longer pictures hasn’t been recently much more fascinating.

Casino Assets

Eradicate the bother of transporting wealth with the aid of draw indicators to try out table gaming or casino slots. Mark might end up being returned straight at casino or processed during your individual checking account. For questions or more information pertaining to casino debt, satisfy call (580) 920-0160, ext. 1854 or 1876.

Come visit our loans workplace for the tall maximum games room inside air Casino. Sunday-Thursday | 8am-4pm monday & Saturday | 8am-12am

FREE LIVE FUN

Metal Retailer

GILLEY’S DURANT

Oklahoma vs West Carolina

HOLYFIELD versus BELFORT

Triller Combat Association Figures II

Jimmy Wooten

GILLEY’S DURANT

Jon Stork

GILLEY’S DURANT

Insider

GILLEY’S DURANT

In charcoal

GILLEY’S DURANT

Cameron Hobbs

GILLEY’S DURANT

Everyday | Start 24 Hours

4216 S. Hwy 69/75 Durant, OK 74701

Building Notice

If taking a trip within the southern area (Lone-star State) in northbound traffic to Choctaw Casino & Recourse – Durant. (No Modification)

Air structure: always get 9th route leave to view Air Casino Valet & Sky car shop.

Big column: continue steadily to become right at the light on Choctaw road to gain access to Great Valet and Big Parking garage area.

If touring through the north (Durant) in southbound website visitors to Choctaw Casino & Location – Durant

Heavens column: just take interstate 70 eastbound towards Hugo. Make next leave to S 9th road, transform directly on S 9th Avenue, carry on right to turn best onto prize hard drive to arrive at Sky Tower Valet or Sky Casino car mechanic.

Fantastic column: need freeway 70 eastbound towards Hugo. Go ahead and take the secondly exit to S 9th path, become directly on S 9th road, carry on straight to switch suitable onto Choctaw way to access great Casino car garage area or large Valet.

Coming back home southbound (Texas)

Change put on S 9th path, at 2nd red-light turn remaining over Hwy 70 West towards Madill, take secondly straight to Hwy 69/75 towards Dallas.

Returning household northbound (towards Durant)

Turn kept on S 9th path, right at the second red light switch put on Hwy 70 West towards Madill, do the initial escape towards 69/75 North Durant.

Valet Parking

Valet vehicle parking was free regarding lodge friends and sold at both the great Tower/Spa Tower and Sky Tower incoming.

North Vehicle Parking Workshop

If you are checking into the big column or day spa column, joining people when you look at the great cinema for a show, or rewriting the online slots through the large Casino, that’s where you’ll need to park.

Click the link for recommendations from your own locality.

Towards The South Vehicle Parking Storage

If you’re arriving at the heavens column, planning to head over to area, or playing online poker and spinning the slots machines during the air Casino, it is the optimal car for your needs.

View here for directions from your very own venue.

Shuttle Program

This site offers a no cost shuttle provider for most friends staying at the holiday resort or the RV parkland.