An exploratory study of Muslim adolescents’ horizon on sexuality: ramifications for intercourse degree and protection

Abstract

Background

This papers represent the outcomes of an exploratory qualitative study on Muslim teenagers’ vista on sexuality from inside the Netherlands.

Means

Facts had been accumulated from an online message board which 44 Muslim and 33 non-Muslim adolescents talked about sexuality since it pertains to Islam. These conversations are later reviewed for contents using Nvivo 2.0.

Success

The comparison unveiled several conditions that become pertinent for any form of future intercourse studies products concentrating on Muslim childhood. Besides some anticipated results with regards to, for example, taboos on sexuality, intercourse outside relationship, abortion, homosexuality and conservative gender functions, our very own analyses showed that in circumstances of conflicts 1) discussions are polarized, 2) competitors utilized the exact same Qur’anic passages to support their opinions, and 3) the expert of an Imam ended up being asked when their understanding of Qur’anic passages had not been good opinions of participants.

Results

Our very own findings demonstrate that existing ways to sex knowledge among Muslim youthfulness will tend to be not successful because of the rigidity of intimate norms in Muslim culture. Additionally, we also identified brand new obstacles to intercourse degree among Muslim youngsters (example. shortage of regard for an Imam who opposes a youth’s panorama on sex).

Background

The increasing social and religious diversity of European communities [1] has generated the urgent dependence on wellness promotion programs capable of efficiently switching teens’ intimate attitude in a multicultural and multi-religious setting [2, 3]. The need for such health training are more justified due to the bigger frequency of sexually sent infection (STIs) among non-Western immigrants compared with nationals [4, 5]. In not any other religion or lifestyle try sexuality thus directly integrated with spiritual guidelines such as Islam [6]. Since health publicity tools tend to be most effective whenever based on both theoretic notions and empirical research [3, 7], it really is vital to identify these procedures in addition to their influence on the horizon that Muslim teenagers bring on sexuality. Although professionals posses evaluated how Islam influences Muslim adolescents’ vista on sexuality [e.g., [6, 810], large spaces still exist in our understanding of the relationship between Islamic planning and sexuality. The present papers describes an exploratory research on the commitment between Islam and sex during the Netherlands.

Islam and sexuality

Islam keeps seen fast development through the entire European mainland in recent many years. At present, 5percent from the Dutch inhabitants aged 18 years and above are Muslim. Nearly all these young folks are of Moroccan and Turkish ancestry [11]. Religious idea was of huge influence on believers’ vista and opinions with regards to sexuality [12, 13]. Sexuality in Islam is not restricted to procreation like in other monotheistic religions. As an alternative, sexuality is recognized as being a manifestation of spirituality. However, Islam really does differentiate between ‘legitimate’ and ‘illegitimate’ sex (referred to as nikah and zinah respectively), centered on marital status [14]. Sex within marriage was permitted and socially accepted; sexuality outside marriage is actually restricted and socially unsatisfactory [6, 14]. As a consequence, sex isn’t just subject to spiritual formula, but additionally enjoys consequences for people’s personal, financial and general public position [14].

Studies inside Netherlands shows that Muslim babes and people around age 25 have little knowledge about sexuality compared with their own Christian and non-religious equivalents. Muslim guys, on the other hand, become relatively knowledgeable about sexuality weighed against Christian and non-religious colleagues [15]. Also, Muslim women is much less knowledgeable about sexuality than their non-Muslim peers [16].

Other research has shown that immigration may cause Muslims to dare their unique existing horizon on sex [8, 17]. Huang and Akhtar [18] argue that immigration can result in changes in the relative importance of sexuality in daily life, as well as views on homosexuality, relationship, and cross-cultural or cross-religious relations. Due to connection with more societies, the horizon that immigrant Muslims posses on sexuality and sexual decision-making will are more individualistic [17, 19]. But although immigration can transform Muslims’ views on sex [8, 17, 18], this does not mean that intercourse knowledge and cures training targeting these Muslims don’t need special attention. Such as, clashes between present and brand new vista of sexuality may show ‘positive’ in addition to ‘negative’ for secure intercourse tactics [18].

Even though the relationship between Islam and attitudes toward sexuality and intimate conduct has now obtained growing focus, you can still find huge caveats within understanding of this connection as well as its effects for gender knowledge and avoidance tools. This might no less than in part be explained of the simple fact that Muslim adolescents were reasonably reluctant to be involved in studies about sexuality. Without a doubt, Muslim involvement was fairly restricted in conventional review studies [15]. As a result, the main focus keeps moved to an even more indirect way of mobilizing Muslim teenagers for studies when using the net. A lot more specifically, net message boards, that may be regarded a form of focus cluster meeting, were used accordingly in the present study.

Web and data

As a rather new and useful means available to doctors and teachers, online enjoys probably unlimited dissemination, accessibility and options [20, 21]. Tentative methods have already been taken towards online in interventions and quantitative analysis [2225]. The value of by using the realm of the Internet for qualitative research has www adultspace already been recognized [2628]. Especially, online study enables you to research or else hard-to-reach communities [26], like Muslim teens [15]. Making use of facts accumulated from an online discussion board, today’s research also adds to the insights about the usefulness of Web discussion board conversations to analyze thinking and feedback concerning controversial dilemmas like Islam and sex.

Summary

The present research is designed to explore the relationship between Islamic think and opinions on sex among Muslim teenagers inside the Netherlands. We focus on the after studies issues. Initially, what exactly are Muslim teens’ current views on sex? Using an example that differs from those used in earlier data, we had been thinking about whether we can easily replicate earlier results or recognize any brand new panorama. Next, exactly how and what level create these panorama vary from the horizon of non-Muslim teenagers? By evaluating Muslim adolescents’ opinions with those of non-Muslims we anticipated to diagnose ‘problematic’ panorama (in the sense they may hinder gender training initiatives) with additional ease. 3rd, we expected to understand whether existing approaches to gender degree among Muslim adolescents are likely to be successful, and whether latest techniques could be identified. Inside exploratory learn, we used data on sex amassed from an online discussion discussion board. We couldn’t seek moral endorsement because of this learn due to the fact Internet community forums had been openly available.