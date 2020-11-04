Can male enhancement drugs make the penis bigger and thicker?

Can male penis enlargement rely on drugs? To solve this question, we must first understand the structure of the penis, which mainly includes 1 corpus cavernosum and 2 cavernous bodies of the penis. The erection is the cavernous body of the penis. These three sponges have very good elasticity and are covered with a layer of white membrane. The sponge and white membrane are like the inner tube and outer tube of a bicycle. The penis is like a large blood vessel. The cavernous body becomes congested and thick, and the penis can be erected. Congestion to a certain degree, just like a bicycle fetus with a certain degree of gas, the penis becomes hard.

The length of the penis is related to the cavernous body and albuginea. However, the growth of the corpus cavernosum and tunica albuginea stop after adulthood, and the length of the penis is also fixed. This is the same as height no longer increases, so there is no medicine, including the so-called penis enlargement medicine, which means that after taking it, it can change the corpus cavernosum and albuginea and cause the penis to enlarge.







1. Drugs that inhibit phosphodiesterase activity

Speaking of drugs that inhibit the activity of phosphodiesterase, everyone may be relatively unfamiliar, but when it comes to "Viagra", people know it. "Viagra" is a selective inhibitor of cyclic guanosine phosphate (cGMP) type 5 phosphodiesterase (PDE5). The physiological mechanism of penile erection involves the release of nitric oxide (NO) from the corpus cavernosum during sexual stimulation. NO activates guanylate cyclase, leading to increased levels of cyclic guanosine phosphate (cGMP), which relaxes the smooth muscles in the cavernous body and allows blood to flow. "Viagra" can enhance the effect of nitric oxide (NO) by inhibiting the type 5 phosphodiesterase (PDE5) that decomposes cGMP in the sponge. When sexual stimulation can cause local NO release, inhibiting PDE5 can increase cGMP levels in the cavernous body, leading to relaxation of smooth muscles, increasing arterial blood flow in the cavernous penis, producing erections, and causing penile enlargement. Does not work when there is no sexual stimulation.

2. Hormonal drugs

Male hormones can promote the maturation of male sexual organs and the development of secondary sexual characteristics, and promote protein synthesis, which can increase muscle growth and weight gain. In men, if the testicles are underdeveloped, no spermatogenesis, small penis, lack of male physiological characteristics, and sexual dysfunction, it is called "Cranfield syndrome." Genetic physiologists believe that this is related to genetic factors such as high maternal teeth or more parity, and its incidence is about 1.3% of the total number of men. There is no specific treatment method, usually oral methyl testosterone or testosterone propionate injection, plus vitamin E synergistic treatment, can make the patient's testicles and penis enlarge, and sexual function will be improved, but still Cannot produce sperm. Although methyltestosterone has a certain therapeutic effect on impotence caused by congenital organ dysplasia and insufficient testicular function, decreased sperm count, weak sperm motility, and anorchidism caused by acquired loss, it has a certain therapeutic effect on people who do not have the above sexual physical defects. , It has no effect, so it cannot be used as an aphrodisiac. Moreover, long-term application of testosterone can cause many problems such as edema, jaundice, heart failure, liver and kidney dysfunction, and cause serious harm to health. People should be vigilant. Of course, in the case of testosterone deficiency, you need to take it, do not miss the best period of treatment.

Penis lengthening and thickening drugs cannot be used blindly. As for the hormone drugs for penis lengthening and thickening, they can only be used for patients with true gonadal hypoplasia. Abuse of hormone drugs will inevitably cause serious side effects. Therefore, penis lengthening drugs can only be used Receive treatment under the guidance of a doctor.