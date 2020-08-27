As a Chinese adult product store or sex toy store in Sydney, we often receive inquiries from friends from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. Do you sell aphrodisiac drugs? Is it a good aphrodisiac? Where can I buy Viagra? So today Kaka will explain in detail aphrodisiac, a product that men are eager for.

In everyone’s impression, Viagra is definitely the first choice for aphrodisiac. Then we introduce the famous Viagra!

Name: The trade name is Viagra (translated name: Viagra), the Australian prescription drug is Viagra, and the Chinese prescription drug is Viagra triceratops 5 male enhancement.

Function: Treatment of erectile dysfunction in men

Manufacturer: Pfizer

Main ingredient: Sildenafil Citrate

Evaluation: The world’s first oral drug for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Where can I buy Viagra in Australia and can I buy it in pharmacies?

The answer is yes, but you must need a prescription from a doctor primal male enhancement review. Because of Viagra VIAGRA, Cialis drugs are prescription drugs in Australia. The specific method is to find a clinic, and after seeing the doctor, describe how my little brother can no longer stand up strong, and at the same time bear a lot of pressure and so on. Of course, the doctor will not take off your pants to test your little brother’s erection. After hearing your situation, the doctor will basically write out a prescription. With this prescription, you can buy a bottle of Viagra at the chemist warehouse! But if you are around 20 or 30, then the doctor will doubt your authenticity and refuse to prescribe it. This gives rise to some 60-70-year-old Chinese old men who go to the doctor to prescribe and buy Viagra and then sell it to earn some money. Hard work situation.

Without libido, is Viagra useful?

Viagra is not an aphrodisiac and cannot cause sexual desire. It just makes your erection feel more textured after you have sex.

What is the principle of Viagra?

When a man is sexually stimulated, the brain will send a message to the NANC cells in the penis pornhub. After receiving the information, the NANC cells will produce nitric oxide to generate cGMP. CGMP starts to relax the arteries in the penis and make your little brother hard. It seems that everything is perfect, but it is naturally balanced. Whether it is Nuwa or God, while creating human beings, he added something to the penis to soften you. It is called PDE5 in medicine, which can decompose cGMP. mold.

The active ingredient of Viagra is sildenafil, a PDE5 inhibitor developed by Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in the United States in 1998. After taking sildenafil, it will follow the blood circulation throughout the body, and when it reaches your penis, it will inhibit the decomposition of PDE5 and make it ineffective. In this way, the cGMP that makes your erection survives in large quantities, and your little brother is soaring.

Are there any side effects of Viagra?

Common side effects include thirst, flushing, dizziness, blurred vision, and blue vision (blue vision when looking at things) a w male enhancement. This side effect may last for a few days. In 2007, the U.S. FDA notified Pfizer that it should inform users of the risk of blindness and deafness in the instructions of Viagra. Due to the possible side effects of Viagra, the US Air Traffic Control Agency prohibits airplane pilots from flying within 24 hours after taking Viagra.