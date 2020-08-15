Man eating Viagra before and after

Many people think Viagra is a very mysterious drug. Eating Viagra is not a dream many times a night. This is a widely circulated word in people’s mouths, even men. However, what will happen after taking Viagra, can it be effective, or what is the effect?







In order to explore this question sildenafil 20mg tablet, I have asked many people who have used Viagra. However, they all kept silent. So, after the editor has gone through all the hardships, I finally found someone who was willing to talk about his experience after taking Viagra. At the same time with a hint

After taking Viagra, it takes a while for the drug to spread to the lower body, so I didn’t feel it at first. After about half an hour, the medicine began to work slowly. At this time, the lower body will have a hot feeling, and then start to feel impulsive.

After taking Viagra, you can start a round of flirting before the onset of drug effects, which is to do foreplay with your sexual partner. Let your female partner fully relax. After all, women tend to be nervous when men are too ferocious and can’t let go of themselves male enhancement pills on ebay. And if the men take Viagra, their combat effectiveness will be longer and stronger. Therefore, it is important to fully comfort your female partner, let her let go of herself in the next situation, and relax her mind.

After taking Viagra, as shown in the picture above, the cylinder will quickly become hyperemic, and then the switch will be in a temporarily disconnected state. That is, in the next exercise, your lasting time will become much longer. And this switch will probably be turned on again when a certain critical point arrives and play its role.

Next, the editor will share two stories with you, namely the feelings and experiences of netizens after taking Viagra.

When newspapers, televisions, and streets were full of Viagra, my husband brought a piece of Viagra home, and later he also brought some. There are many people who have taken Viagra proven male enlargement, but there are few men who admit and are willing to talk about the effect, don’t you, aren’t you one of them? From a woman’s point of view, I am willing to share my experience with everyone.

When the first Viagra came into the house is numale legit, my husband told me that it was somewhat unnatural. I laughed and said, “Okay, try it whenever you are happy.”

“What to try? Those who have problems eat it. I have no problem!” My husband refused to take Viagra.

“It’s not a problem to eat, try it, it’s fun, let’s satisfy curiosity”

Husband can’t say anything about it. On a good night, my husband went to bed with joy and told me that he had taken Viagra. Of course the couple is affectionate in bed, and the progress becomes uncontrollable after a while. Viagra takes one to two hours after taking the medicine (it seems to be the case, probably). The husband will check the clock for a while. , I haven’t seen it yet. It’s not my business to watch the time, and I keep responding to agitation while enjoying.

Result: Did not proceed according to the stipulated time.

Effect: There is no strange feeling, just like normal sex.

Experience:

1. When a man wants to try Viagra and other aphrodisiac drugs, as long as it is occasional, women should not express strong opposition or contempt. Every man has a curious and curious nature, emphasizes sexual ability and expects to enjoy various sexual stimulation, and may not have enough confidence in his own sexual ability, etc. If she does not participate with him, she and him will be a loss. He may also find another opposite sex to try. Participating together brings fun to marriage, so why not do it how to tell your doctor you need male enhancement.

2. The first Viagra didn’t improve the quality of life, but there was nothing bad about watching the time and enjoying the pleasure in the process of patience.

3. enzyte vs viagra The couple used the first Viagra together. For me, I feel very happy. My husband has a wife who actively participates and tries with him and feels the same way. Of course, some men will try on their own, and they are happy to have the good things shared with their wives or other loved ones.

The following quote: A thrilling night after taking medicine!

I followed the instructions and took three pills how to increase my testosterone. I lay in bed and waited for the outbreak. During this time, we didn’t stand by and waited for the rabbits. We hugged and rubbed as usual. Sure enough, the effect of the medicine did not disappoint us. In less than half an hour, my lower abdomen began to heat up, and the roots of my thighs felt hot and spicy. After a while, it stood upright like a “Shenzhou VI” and rushed into the sky. I couldn’t wait to turn on my horse. My wife started to feel a little nervous, afraid that she would not be able to withstand my fierce impact, but she enjoyed it after a while. I usually surrendered in more than ten minutes, but this time I fought hard for more than half an hour, and I vented like my bet.

However, what surprised me was that after the usual ejaculation, it was soft, but this time it hasn’t changed at all. It still shines red and stands tall. This is not a good thing. I know that long-term congestion of the cavernous body is very unfavorable, but there will be strong dependence in the future, and it will really evolve into irreversible impotence! I was quietly waiting for the weakness. For nearly two hours, it was still “corrupt and angry”. If it doesn’t fade away, how can I go out tomorrow, just walk, and when people see me like that, don’t they laugh to death?

I haven’t sweated during the strenuous exercise just now, but now I’m sweating. I quickly found the manual, but fortunately there was a remedy on it. I hurriedly took a picture of the gourd, took out the frozen mineral water from the refrigerator, drank a bottle of it, and used a frozen Sprite bottle to cool down, and tossed most of the night. , Finally, the hard Tianjin hemp flower turned into a soft fried dough stick, and I sighed. After that, I would rather not do it for a month than take medicine.