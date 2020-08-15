A little scared when you want to eat Viagra? Here to take you in-depth understanding of Viagra!

Nowadays, the sexual well-being of many men has been greatly affected, especially the occurrence of impotence disease has caused many men to lose their former glory over the counter ed medications. It is very sad for male friends to have impotence disease. When suffering from this disease, many people may think of “Viagra” first. Viagra is a miraculous little pill in many people’s eyes. Many people may not have impotence and want to take Viagra. Is this okay? Have impotence disease and want to eat Viagra and a little afraid? Here to take you in-depth understanding of Viagra!

Vardenafil Viagra!







Viagra is a drug containing sildenafil citrate is ageless male a good t booster. It is suitable for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in men, which is a familiar impotence disease. In fact, many impotence patients go to the hospital to see a doctor and many will prescribe this Medicinal. Many people don’t understand Viagra, so there will be many questions.

Common question 1: Can men without impotence take Viagra to enhance their sexual performance?

Many men may be curious about Viagra, which they think is magical. Even if they do not have impotence, they want to eat Viagra to enhance their sexual ability. In fact, this man taking Viagra itself did not cause or increase libido. Its role was only to help the impotence patient restore normal erectile function when there was sexual stimulation viagra diabetes.

In the absence of sexual stimulation, the recommended dose of sildenafil does not work. And if a healthy man without impotence has 95 points of sexual ability, he might also have 96 points after taking Viagra, which adds 1 point to his psychological effect. Viagra is not an aphrodisiac. People with good erections should not abuse it. It is suitable for men with poor erections. It is recommended to consult a doctor for the first use.

Common question 2: Will men become addicted to Viagra?

The word addiction should be easier to understand. In layman’s terms, it means the feeling of wanting it all the time and craving it, and it feels uncomfortable if you don’t use it. Judging from Viagra’s official instructions data, the adverse reactions did not find this addictive report, so male friends do not have to worry about this aspect. But it should be noted that Viagra can not be used indiscriminately, after all, it is also a drug.

Common question 3: When did Viagra be taken?

Some impotence patients may prescribe Viagra Jingo after seeing a doctor, but they don’t know when to take it. People who don’t know may start to prepare for sex immediately after taking Viagra hombron natural male enhancement, but they often find that there is no effect.

The recommended dosage of Viagra Jingo is as follows: For most patients, the recommended dosage is 50 mg, which is taken as needed about 1 hour before sexual activity; however, it can be taken at any time within 0.5-4 hours before sexual activity. can. Based on the efficacy and tolerance, the dose can be increased to 100 mg (the maximum recommended dose) or reduced to 25 mg, taking up to once a day. It can be seen that it is generally taken 1 hour before sex, rather than having sex immediately after taking it.

Common question 4: What should a man pay attention to when he eats Viagra for the first time?

Men always have many firsts, first confession, first love size vitrex, when the doctor prescribes Viagra for the first time, you should pay attention: Sildenafil can enhance the blood pressure lowering effect of nitrate. Therefore, patients who take any dosage form of nitrate, whether taking it regularly or intermittently, are contraindicated, and Viagra cannot be used with these. If you use it for the first time, be careful not to use too much. Generally, use the recommended 50 mg. The time is in accordance with the instructions. The first use may not be successful. Due to dosage or time issues, you can try multiple times as directed by your doctor.

Finally, I would like to remind that Viagra is not a pleasure medicine. It is not something you can eat if you want. The above also introduces a lot of Viagra. I believe everyone has also deepened a lot of understanding of it. Suggestions for impotence disease should be paid more attention to. Don’t ignore it because of the privacy of the disease. Let it develop but it will affect your sexual well-being. For the sake of your own strength, male friends should take care of it. Take it seriously the-big-red-pill.