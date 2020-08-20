What are the consequences of a man overdosing Viagra

We usually use “eating Viagra” to describe men who are excited. Many people think Viagra has an aphrodisiac effect, but in fact Viagra, as a drug for treating erectile dysfunction, is not an aphrodisiac. Taking Viagra can improve men’s erectile function pornhub xxx video. Today we will discuss the consequences of men who overdose Viagra.

Overdose of Viagra can be life-threatening

Viagra is a foreign drug, which is also translated as Sildenafil, Cedofen, etc., and is the world’s first oral PDE5 inhibitor. Taking Viagra normally can improve men’s erectile function and improve the quality of sexual life. But what are the consequences of overdose?

Deng Junhong, chief physician of the Department of Urology, Guangzhou First People’s Hospital, said that if an overdose of “Viagra” is taken, headaches, vertigo, and dizziness may occur in mild cases, and in severe cases, not only does it have no therapeutic effect on erectile dysfunction, it may also cause abnormal erections. The condition is more serious and even life-threatening.

In addition, when a patient takes a lot of tonics that are ineffective, even if they go to the hospital for treatment, the treatment effect will be greatly reduced. Because they saw that it was not good for them to take so many ‘medicine’, they thought they were dying, and cast a psychological shadow on them.

I still need to do foreplay after taking Viagra

Many people think that Viagra is the so-called “aphrodisiac” that stimulates sexual desire and is like “a king’s hard bow”.

In fact, the ingredients of Viagra are only specific inhibitors of phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE-5) in the smooth muscle of the penile corpus cavernosum erectile dysfunction natural supplements. Its role is to improve and enhance the erectile function of the penis. Unlike an aphrodisiac, Viagra cannot cause libido. Its effect It only helps ED patients to restore normal erectile function when there is sexual desire. After taking Viagra, if there is no sexual stimulation of varying duration, the penis will not become erect. Even after taking drugs, sexual stimulation is still needed to arouse the erection of the penis, which makes the physiological process of erection modified by drugs closer to natural effects.