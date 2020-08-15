Can men take Viagra for a long time?

I believe everyone knows that Viagra is a drug to improve male sexual performance, which can effectively improve male impotence and premature ejaculation and other problems, and has brought good news to many patients with sexual dysfunction. But men cannot take Viagra for a long time, otherwise it will cause harm to the body, and affect the family and even social stability.

What are the harms caused by men taking Viagra for a long time?

1. Bring disaster to some women

After taking Viagra, many men always focus on themselves and completely ignore women’s feelings during sex. Many middle-aged and elderly women have difficulty adapting to their husbands’ physiological needs. Now even young women don’t like to be stimulated by chemical effects triple delight male enhancement. A state of excitement. In fact, sex is not the longer the better. Too much sex is undoubtedly a disaster for women.

2. Affect the relationship between husband and wife

Because Viagra has a certain quick-acting effect roman tadalafil, there will be a lack of communication and understanding during sex. Sexual life is like an emotional impulsive behavior. Love is not emotional communication and psychological satisfaction. Due to the participation of Viagra in sex life, it will be as quick as a teenager, and it will become a pure psychomotor behavior. This will affect the feelings between husband and wife for a long time.

Three, let men have dependence

With Viagra best brain supplements on the market, male friends are not only physically dependent, but also psychologically dependent. Especially those men who do not have sexual dysfunction themselves, if they use Viagra to promote them, they will no longer use them after repeated use, then the reproductive organs are more prone to problems. When you no longer use it, you will become suspicious and lose confidence in yourself.

Four, accelerate the spread of sexually transmitted diseases

The emergence of Viagra has caused many young people to indulge in eroticism, unable to extricate themselves. If they cannot get satisfaction from normal channels, it is easy for them to enter entertainment and pornographic places and engage in unclean sex with sex workers. Will increase the chance of contracting venereal diseases.

5. Increase the crime rate

In fact how to produce more semen volume, the emergence of Viagra has also increased the factors of social instability, which will lead to an increase in rape crimes, especially cases involving sexual violence.

6. ​​The divorce rate has increased year by year

After men use Viagra, it will bring disharmony to their sex life, and they will find another way to vent their sexual desire, which will affect the relationship between husband and wife, and the divorce rate will also increase.

Seven, bury hidden health risks for men

I believe everyone knows that medicine has three points of toxicity top testosterone supplements. Viagra is actually not only a medicine for treating impotence, but also a kind of entertainment for some men to improve their sexual performance. For young men without sexual dysfunction , Long-term use of Viagra will undoubtedly have a certain impact on fertility, and it is likely to cause infertility.

8. Affect the health of offspring

Viagra will cause the decline of male fertility viagra online purchase in usa, and will affect the health of the next generation, because Viagra is a hormonal drug that will affect the overall quality of the next generation, and will have a certain negative impact on the family, society and the country.

Male friends should use Viagra with caution, especially healthy male friends. Do not abuse Viagra, so as not to cause harm to yourself or even affect your fertility, then the gain is not worth the loss.