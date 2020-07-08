Education Needs to Verify Borrowers’ Information for Income-Driven Repayment Plans

GAO-19-347: Published: Jun 25, 2019. Publicly Released: Jul 25, 2019.

To help ease the responsibility of federal student education loans, borrowers can put on for Income-Driven Repayment plans. The plans utilize borrowers’ taxable earnings and household size to find out a reasonable repayment rate. Monthly premiums is as low as $0 but still count toward prospective loan forgiveness following the payment duration.

Our guidelines are when it comes to Department of Education to accomplish more to validate borrowers’ family and income size as a result of possible mistake or fraudulence:

Significantly more than 76,000 borrowers making no monthly premiums may have had enough earnings to pay for one thing

Significantly more than 35,000 borrowers had authorized plans with atypical household sizes of 9 or higher

Just just exactly How family members size impacts re payment quantities in a few Income-Driven Repayment plans for a borrower with $40,000 in taxable earnings

Graphic showing that the solitary borrower’s re re re payment is $182 but decreases to $74 with a household of 3 and $0 with a household of 5

Just Exactly Just What GAO Found

GAO identified indicators of prospective fraudulence or error in earnings and household size information for borrowers with authorized Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plans. IDR plans base payments that are monthly a debtor’s earnings and household size, expand repayment durations through the standard ten years to as much as 25 years, and forgive staying balances by the end of that duration.

Zero earnings. About 95,100 IDR plans were held by borrowers who reported zero earnings yet possibly earned sufficient wages to help make student that is monthly re payments. This analysis is dependent on wage information from the nationwide Directory of brand new Hires (NDNH), a federal dataset that contains quarterly wage information for newly employed and existing workers. Relating to GAO’s analysis, 34 per cent among these plans had been held by borrowers that has predicted yearly wages of $45,000 or higher, including some with predicted yearly wages of $100,000 or even more. Borrowers with one of these 95,100 IDR plans owed almost $4 billion in outstanding loans that are direct of September 2017.

Family size. About 40,900 IDR plans were authorized centered on household sizes of nine or higher, that have been atypical for IDR plans. Very nearly 1,200 among these 40,900 plans were authorized predicated on family members sizes of 16 or higher, including two plans for various borrowers which were authorized making use of a grouped family members measurements of 93. Borrowers with atypical family members sizes of nine or higher owed very nearly $2.1 billion in outstanding loans that are direct of September 2017.

These outcomes suggest some borrowers may erroneously have misrepresented or reported their earnings or household size. Each year and potentially increasing the ultimate cost of loan forgiveness because income and family size are used to determine IDR monthly payments, fraud or errors in this information can result in the Department of Education (Education) losing thousands of dollars of loan repayments per borrower. Where appropriate, GAO is referring these leads to Education for further investigation.

Weaknesses in Education’s procedures to confirm borrowers’ family and income size information restriction being titlemax able to detect potential fraudulence or mistake in IDR plans. While borrowers obtaining IDR plans must make provision for proof taxable earnings, such as for instance taxation statements or spend stubs, Education generally accepts borrower reports of zero income and debtor reports of household size without confirming the info. Although Education will not have usage of federal sourced elements of information to confirm borrower reports of zero earnings, the division could pursue such access or get personal information sources for this specific purpose. In addition, Education has not yet methodically implemented other information analytic methods, such as for instance making use of information it already needs to identify anomalies in earnings and household size that could suggest fraud that is potential mistake. Although data matching and analytic methods might not be adequate to identify fraudulence or mistake, combining all of them with follow-up procedures to confirm info on IDR applications may help Education decrease the chance of utilizing fraudulent or information that is erroneous determine month-to-month loan re payments, and better protect the federal investment in figuratively speaking.

Why GAO Did This Research

At the time of September 2018, nearly 50 % of the $859 billion in outstanding federal Direct Loans was being paid back by borrowers making use of IDR plans. Prior GAO work unearthed that while these plans may relieve the responsibility of education loan financial obligation, they could carry high prices for the authorities.

This report examines (1) whether you will find indicators of prospective fraudulence or mistake in earnings and household size information given by borrowers on IDR plans and (2) the level to which Education verifies these details. GAO obtained Education information on borrowers with IDR plans approved from January 1, 2016 through September 30, 2017, the newest information available, and evaluated the chance for fraud or mistake in IDR plans for Direct Loans by (1) matching Education IDR plan information for a subset of borrowers whom reported zero income with wage information from NDNH when it comes to time that is same and (2) analyzing Education IDR plan information on borrowers’ family members sizes. In addition, GAO reviewed relevant IDR policies and procedures from Education and interviewed officials from Education.

Exactly What GAO Recommends

GAO suggests that Education (1) obtain information to verify earnings information for borrowers whom report zero earnings on IDR plan applications, (2) implement information analytic methods and follow-up procedures to confirm debtor reports of zero earnings, and (3) implement data analytic techniques and follow-up procedures to validate borrowers’ family members size. Education generally consented with this tips.