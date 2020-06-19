Cisco Certified Network Associate Exam For(200-125), Best 200-125 Exam Guide

Cisco Certified Network Specialist (200-125)

Exam description: Cisco Certified Network Engineer (CCNA) routing and switching composites

The exam (200-125) is a 90-minute, 50-60 question assessment associated with CCNA routing

And exchange certification. This exam tests the candidate’s network knowledge and skills

Basic knowledge, LAN switching technology, IPv4 and IPv6 routing technology, WAN technology,

Infrastructure services, infrastructure security and infrastructure management.

The following topics are general guidelines regarding what may be included in the exam. however,

Other related topics may also appear in any specific content of the exam. In order to better reflect

Exam content and for clarity, the following guidelines may be changed at any time without

note.

15% 1.0 network basics

1.1 Compare and contrast OSI and TCP/IP models

1.2 Compare and contrast TCP and UDP protocols

1.3 Describe the impact of infrastructure components on the enterprise network

1.3.a firewall

1.3.b Access point

1.3.c Wireless controller

1.4 Describe the impact of cloud resources on enterprise network architecture

1.4.a Traffic paths for internal and external cloud services

1.4.b Virtual service

1.4.c Basic virtual network infrastructure

1.5 Compare and contrast the folded core and three-tier architecture

1.6 Compare and contrast network topologies

1.6.a star

1.6.b grid

1.6.c mixing

1.7 Select the appropriate cable type according to the implementation requirements

1.8 Apply troubleshooting methods to solve problems

1.8.a Perform and record fault isolation

1.8.b Solve or upgrade

1.8.c Verification and monitoring resolution

1.9 Configure, verify and troubleshoot IPv4 addressing and subnets

1.10 Compare and contrast IPv4 address types

1.10.a Unicast

1.10.b Broadcast

1.10.c Multicast

1.11 Describe the need for dedicated IPv4 addressing

1.12 Determine the appropriate IPv6 addressing scheme to meet

LAN/WAN environment

1.13 Configuration, verify IPv6 addressing and troubleshoot

1.14 Configure and verify IPv6 stateless address auto-configuration

1.15 Compare and contrast IPv6 address types

1.15.a Global Unicast

1.15.b Unique local

1.15.c Local link

1.15.d Multicast

1.15.e Modified EUI 64

1.15.f automatic configuration

1.15.g Anycast

21% 2.0 LAN switching technology

2.1 Describe and verify the switching concept

2.1.a MAC learning and aging

2.1.b Frame switching

2.1.c frame flooding

2.1.d MAC address table

2.2 explain the Ethernet frame format

2.3 Solve interface and cable problems (conflict, error, duplex, speed)

2.4 Configuration, verify and troubleshoot VLANs (normal/extended range) across multiple VLANs

switch

2.4.a Access port (data and voice)

2.4.b Default VLAN

2.5 Configuration, verify the connection between the switches and troubleshoot

2.5.a trunk port

2.5.b Add and delete VLAN on trunk

2.5.c DTP, VTP (v1&v2) and 802.1Q

2.5.d Native VLAN

2.6 Configuration, verify STP protocol and troubleshoot

2.6.a STP mode (PVST+ and RPVST+)

2.6.b STP root bridge selection

2.7 Configuration, verify STP related optional functions and troubleshoot

2.7.a PortFast

2.7.b BPDU protection

2.8 Configure and verify the layer 2 protocol

2.8.a Cisco Discovery Protocol

2.8.b LLDP

2.9 Configure, verify and troubleshoot (Layer 2/Layer 3) EtherChannel

2.9.a Static

2.9.b PAGP

2.9.c LACP

2.10 Describe the benefits of switch stacking and chassis aggregation

23% 3.0 routing technology

3.1 Describe routing concepts

3.1.a Packet processing along the network path

3.1.b Forwarding decision based on route lookup

3.1.c framework rewrite

3.2 Explain the components of the routing table

3.2.a prefix

3.2.b Netmask

3.2.c Next hop

3.2.d Routing protocol code

3.2.e Management distance

3.2.f indicator

3.2.g Portal of last resort

3.3 Describe how to fill the routing table with different sources of routing information

3.3.a Administrator distance

3.4 Configuration, verify routing between VLANs and troubleshoot

3.4.a Router on the stick

3.4.b SVI

3.5 Compare and contrast static routing and dynamic routing

3.6 Compare and contrast distance vector and link state routing protocols

3.7 Compare and contrast internal and external routing protocols

3.8 Configure, verify and troubleshoot IPv4 and IPv6 static routes

3.8.a Default route

3.8.b Network routing

3.8.c Host routing

3.8.d Floating static

3.9 Configure, verify and troubleshoot IPv4 single-area and multi-area OSPFv2

(Excluding authentication, filtering, manual aggregation, redistribution, stubs, virtual links and LSA)

3.10 Configuration, verify and troubleshoot single-zone and multi-zone OSPFv3 of IPv6

(Excluding authentication, filtering, manual aggregation, redistribution, stubs, virtual links and LSA)

3.11 for IPv4 configuration, verify and troubleshoot EIGRP (excluding authentication, filtering,

Manual summary, redistribution, stub)

3.12 For IPv6 configuration, verify and troubleshoot EIGRP (excluding authentication, filtering,

Manual summary, redistribution, stub)

3.13 For IPv4 configuration, verify and troubleshoot RIPv2 (excluding authentication, filtering,

Manual summary, redistribution)

3.14 Troubleshoot basic Layer 3 end-to-end connection issues

10% 4.0 WAN technology

4.1 Configure and verify PPP and MLPPP on the WAN interface using local authentication

4.2 Using local configuration, verify and troubleshoot PPPoE client interface

verification method

4.3 Configuration, verify GRE tunnel connection and troubleshoot

4.4 Describe WAN topology options

4.4.a point-to-point

4.4.b Hubs and spokes

4.4.c Full grid

4.4.d Single host and dual host

4.5 Describe WAN access connection options

4.5.a MPLS

4.5.b Metro Ethernet

4.5.c Broadband PPPoE

4.5.d Internet VPN (DMVPN, site-to-site VPN, client VPN)

4.6 Use eBGP IPv4 to configure and verify single-homed branch connections (limited to

Use only network commands for peering and routing announcements)

4.7 Describe basic QoS concepts

4.7.a Mark

4.7.b Device trust

4.7.c Priority

4.7.c. (i) Sound

4.7.c. (ii) Video

4.7.c. (iii) Data

4.7.d Shaping

4.7.e Police

4.7.f Congestion management

10%5.0 Infrastructure services

5.1 Describe DNS lookup operation

5.2 Solve client connection problems involving DNS

5.3 Configure and verify DHCP on the router (excluding static reservation)

5.3.a server

5.3.b Relay

5.3.c Customers

5.3.d TFTP, DNS and gateway options

5.4 Troubleshoot DHCP connection problems based on client and router

5.5 Configure, verify and troubleshoot basic HSRP

5.5.a Priority

5.5.b preemption

5.5.c version

5.6 Configure, verify and troubleshoot inside the source NAT

5.6.a Static

5.6.b Swimming pool

5.6.c PAT

5.7 Configure and verify that NTP is running in client/server mode

11% 6.0 Infrastructure Security

6.1 Configuration, verify port security and troubleshoot

6.1.a Static

6.1.b dynamic

6.1.c Stickiness

6.1.d Maximum MAC address

6.1.e Violation

6.1.f Disable Err recovery

6.2 Describe common access layer threat mitigation techniques

6.2.a 802.1x

6.2.b DHCP snooping

6.2.C fēi mòrèn běndì VLAN

6.3 Pèizhì, yànzhèng IPv4 hé IPv6 fǎngwèn lièbiǎo bìng jìnxíng gùzhàng páichú yǐ jìnxíng liúliàng guòlǜ

6.3.A biāozhǔn

6.3.B kuòzhǎn

6.3.C mìngmíng

6.4 Shǐyòng API​​C-EM lùjìng gēnzōng ACL fēnxī gōngjù yànzhèng ACL

6.5 Pèizhì, yànzhèng jīběn shèbèi bìng jìnxíng gùzhàng páichú

6.5.A běndì rènzhèng

6.5.B ānquán mìmǎ

6.5.C fǎngwèn shèbèi

6.5.C. (I) láiyuán dìzhǐ

6.5.C. (Ii)Telnet/ SSH

6.5.D dēnglù héngfú

6.6 Shǐyòng AAA hé TACACS +hé RADIUS miáoshù shèbèi ānquán xìng

10%7.0 Jīchǔ jiàgòu guǎnlǐ

7.1 Pèizhì hé yànzhèng shèbèi jiānkòng xiéyì

7.1.A SNMPv2

7.1.B SNMPv3

7.1.C xìtǒng rìzhì

7.2 Shǐyòng jīyú ICMP huíshēng de IP SLA duì wǎngluò liánjiē wèntí jìnxíng gùzhàng páichú

7.3 Pèizhì hé yànzhèng shèbèi guǎnlǐ

7.3.A bèifèn hé huányuán shèbèi pèizhì

7.3.B shǐyòng Cisco fāxiàn xiéyì huò LLDP jìnxíng shèbèi fāxiàn

7.3.C xǔkě

7.3.D jìlù

7.3.E shíqū

7.3.F huán huí

7.4 Pèizhì hé yànzhèng chūshǐ shèbèi pèizhì

7.5 Jìnxíng shèbèi wéihù

7.5.A Cisco IOS shēngjí hé huīfù (SCP,FTP,TFTP hé MD5 yànzhèng)

7.5.B mìmǎ huīfù hé pèizhì zhùcè

7.5.C wénjiàn xìtǒng guǎnlǐ

7.6 Shǐyòng Cisco IOS gōngjù jìnxíng gùzhàng páichú hé jiějué wèntí

7.6.A jùyǒu kuòzhǎn xuǎnxiàng de Ping hé Traceroute

7.6.B zhōngduān jiānkòng qì

7.6.C rìzhì shìjiàn

7.6.D běndì SPAN

