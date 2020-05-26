Tips for choosing and using masks to prevent new coronavirus

It is recommended that the public choose appropriate masks during new coronavirus outbreaks and avoid excessive protection.

Here are some instructions based on job title and risk level:

I. High-risk individuals

1. Classification:

(1) All personnel working in the wards of newly diagnosed coronavirus patients (confirmed and suspected cases), intensive care wards and observation rooms, including clinicians, nurses, medical staff, cleaners and personnel who come into contact with the body.

(2) Doctors and nurses of fever clinics in designated medical institutions in popular areas.

(3) Public health physicians who conduct epidemiological investigations on confirmed and suspected cases.

2. Self-protection advice

(1) Wear medical protective masks.

↓↓↓Buy







Protective mask

(2) Wear protective goggles and a face mask when performing emergency treatment on infected patients or performing endotracheal intubation and bronchoscopy.







Disposable Face Masks

(3) When the supply of medical protective masks is in short supply, it can be replaced with particle protective masks that meet N95 / KN95 and higher standards, or with self-priming filter gas masks (full face or half face) with cotton filters to prevent. Selected. The protective effect of electric air filter respirator is better.

II. Individuals facing relatively high risks

1. Classification:

(1) Medical staff providing emergency services, etc.

(2) Public health doctors who conduct epidemiological investigations or maintain close contact with patients.

(3) Exposure to epidemiological environment and biological sample tester.

2. Self-protection advice

Please use N95 / KN95 masks or higher standard masks to protect people from particulate matter.

III. Individuals with moderate exposure risk

1. Classification:

(1) Medical staff working in a general clinic or ward.

(2) Staff work in densely populated places, including hospitals, airports, railway stations, subways, public transportation, planes, trains, supermarkets and restaurants, etc.

(3) Staff, police personnel, security personnel and couriers engaged in epidemic management.

(4) Individuals in family isolation and those who live with them.

2. Self-protection advice

Wear a mask.

IV. Individual exposure risk is relatively low

1. Classification:

(1) The public in densely populated areas such as supermarkets, large shopping centers, vehicles and elevators.

(2) Office.

(3) Patients in medical institutions (except fever patients).

(4) Children and students engaged in group learning or activities in nurseries, kindergartens or schools.

2. Self-protection advice

Wear disposable medical masks (children’s equivalent)







Disposable Face Masks

V. Reach people with low risk

1. Classification:

(1) Residents engaged in activities at home or away from others.

(2) Individuals participating in outdoor activities, including children and students in open spaces.

(3) Workers with good ventilation.

2. Self-protection advice

Individuals do not need to wear masks at home or in well-ventilated areas; non-medical masks, including masks containing cotton yarn, activated carbon, and sponges, can also prevent the spread of droplets caused by coughing, sneezing, or speaking, thereby providing protection.