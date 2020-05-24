How often does the N95 mask change? The cost is high every day, how to change it?

In general, the continuous use of medical protective masks to which N95 masks belong is 4-6 hours. For details, you can refer to the product manual or the precautions marked on the outer packaging.

As a general population, if we have not been to places with high crowd flow, or have not been to places such as hospitals where the possibility of virus exposure is high, we can appropriately extend the use time of N95 masks.

🎭🎭white N95 masks

According to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), N95 series masks can be used without disinfection, while maintaining their structural and functional integrity, and the filter materials are not physically damaged or soiled, but they wear masks Before and after removing the mask, the hands must be cleaned.

Note that if you wear N95 and have come in close contact with an infected person, it is not recommended to reuse it.

How to replace medical surgical mask & medical nursing mask?

Of course, now N95 masks are not easy to buy, and there are more fakes. We also recommend that you leave the limited medical protective mask resources to the frontline medical staff. Moreover, relatively speaking, the higher the breathing efficiency, the greater the resistance. In other words, the better the protective mask, the harder it is to breathe. Everyone still has to combine their own situations, without excessively pursuing high-grade masks.

For the general public, we recommend that you use medical surgical masks & medical nursing masks when you are out of contact with people infected with the virus. These masks are basically disposable, and the continuous wearing time should not exceed 4 hours (for details, please refer to the product manual or the precautions when marking the outer packaging).

How to discard?

When all the above masks are discarded after wearing, we recommend that you put them in a separate bag to avoid secondary pollution. It is recommended to sterilize with alcohol, put it in a bag, seal it, and then discard it in the designated trash can. If there is no specially designated trash can, it will be thrown into a hazardous trash can.