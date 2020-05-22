You must know these about the mask supply chain

In the new crown pneumonia epidemic, masks on the market across the country are in short supply.

Among all masks, N95 has the best protection effect. As an important member of the epidemic prevention and control materials, N95 masks focus on the eyes of the people throughout the country. Safety and Health) one of 9 types of particulate protection masks. “N” means not resistant to oil.

Secondly, medical surgical masks, the protective effect is better than disposable medical masks, and paper masks, activated carbon masks, cotton masks, sponge masks because of their insufficient material density, the prevention of infection is very limited.







“95” means that when exposed to a specified number of special test particles, the particle concentration in the mask is more than 95% lower than the particle concentration outside the mask. The 95% value is not the average value, but the minimum value. N95 is not a specific product name, as long as it meets the N95 standard, and products that pass NIOSH’s review can be called “N95 masks.” The protection grade of N95 means that under the test conditions specified in the NIOSH standard, the filtering efficiency of the mask filter material to non-oily particulate matter (such as dust, acid mist, paint mist, microorganisms, etc.) reaches 95%.

Generally N95 masks are divided into three-layer or multi-layer structure. Among them, the inner and outer layers are anti-sticking layers, and the outer layer is waterproofed. Both are made of dense non-woven fabric for medical and sanitary fibers. The middle layer is called the melt-spray layer. It is composed of one or more layers of ultrasonically welded, melt-blown non-woven fabric with a filter antibacterial effect of 99.99% and static electricity. It is mainly used for the filtration of viral infections. An environmentally friendly all-plastic strip is installed at the nose bridge of the mask to make the user more comfortable and comfortable when wearing it.