Masks need to wear for another year? Will wearing masks suddenly die? Pay attention to these points when wearing a mask!

The recent weather is getting hotter and hotter, and the maximum temperature easily breaks the 30 ℃ mark, but on such a hot day, it is still necessary to open the cover.







I was bored when I wore a wear masks, and when the temperature increased, I felt even more suffocated. In addition, there were some small annoyances: small acne, and ear pain.

Recently, news of sudden death while wearing masks frequently appeared:

Wearing a mask for exercise to prevent and control the epidemic, and then a sudden death occurred, everyone naturally linked the occurrence of sudden death with wearing a mask.

Should I bring a mask when exercising?

So, do you wear a mask when you exercise?

According to the experimental exploration results, compared with running without a mask, the body’s gas ventilation (can be understood as the amount of gas inhaled through the respiratory tract) and the body’s oxygen uptake (the amount of gas actually used by the body) are significantly reduced Compared with ordinary masks, N95 masks will reduce gas intake and intake more.







Therefore, wearing a mask will cause a significant increase in ventilation resistance and a decrease in ventilation volume. People will feel uncomfortable and uncomfortable breathing, and the oxygen demand and supply will be seriously unbalanced.

As the speed increases, the contradiction between oxygen supply and demand becomes more prominent, and the heart rate also increases. The skeletal muscle and myocardium work hard. With the extension of time, the body is hypoxic, and the exercise load gradually exceeds the body’s tolerable range, and there will be sudden death. risk.

Although the mask can protect against viruses, it increases the risk of sudden death during exercise. For the student group, the Ministry of Education has made it clear that N95 masks cannot be used for physical exercise.

Affected by the epidemic, many people wear masks for outdoor sports. In this regard, doctors recommend that you do not exercise vigorously when wearing masks. In low-risk areas and open areas with few people, masks can be removed for exercise.

Is the cold rate falling because of wearing a mask?

And not only is there a reduction in colds, but also diseases such as rhinitis, asthma, and skin allergies have also decreased.

Because everyone wears masks during the epidemic, and stays at home without leaving home, the chance of contact with allergens, mites, pollen, etc. is reduced, so the incidence of disease will also be reduced.

By keeping these good habits, you can also stay away from infectious diseases such as flu to the greatest extent.

Everyone knows the pros and cons of wearing a mask. In general, it still has a certain impact on daily life. Therefore, many people want to know: “When will the mask be worn?”

How long will the mask be worn?

On May 17, Zhang Boli, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and president of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, stated in “Let’s Start”:

“Even if the epidemic is under control, I think I still have to wear a mask. I really developed this habit. I estimate that this mask, within one year, cannot be removed at least until this time next year. ready.”

In addition, the recent cold rate has decreased significantly over the same period. Many friends say that it is the reason for wearing a mask. Is this true?

In fact, during the epidemic, everyone gathered attention to hygiene because of fewer gatherings, wearing masks, and washing hands frequently, so the route of influenza transmission was cut off, so there were fewer influenza patients.

For the common cold, due to the closure of entertainment venues, fewer recreational activities, less staying up late, better rest, improved body resistance, and at the same time pay attention to weather changes, pay attention to adding clothing, and protect yourself better, so the common cold is also reduced Too.

Masks can be removed if these conditions are met

In fact, academician Zhang Boli means that in some specific situations, it is necessary to wear a mask, and you need to stick to it in the coming year. Such as going to railway stations, stations, hospitals, elevators and other high-risk places.

But in some places, masks can be removed conditionally.

At a press conference held by the Joint Defense and Joint Control Mechanism of the State Council on May 17, Feng Luzhao, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, further explained the problem of wearing masks:

1. Outdoors. For example, parks, streets and playgrounds with few people do not need to wear masks, especially when strenuous exercise;

2. Low-risk areas where no new cases have been reported recently. In fact, we do not need to wear masks in the office, meeting room, construction site, school, and can maintain ventilation and relatively safe social distance.

Under what circumstances can I remove the mask?

1

A small, well-ventilated office

If your office is one meter apart, well ventilated, and in a low-risk area, you can remove the mask. If the office is crowded and there are many outsiders, it is recommended to wear a mask.

2

Schools in low-risk areas

On May 8, the National Health and Welfare Commission issued a document saying that students in low-risk areas do not need to wear masks, teachers do not need to wear masks when teaching, and it is not recommended to wear masks for infants and young children in nursery institutions.

3

Can I take off my mask in the cafeteria?

It is best to go to the cafeteria to eat at the wrong peak and position, to avoid crowding, to eat less, and to keep a distance of 1 meter.

4

Can I pick up when I go out for exercise?

First of all, do not go to places where there are many people, such as the gym. There is no problem with exercising in open areas. As mentioned earlier, do not exercise vigorously when wearing a mask. It is best to remove the mask when exercising.

Wearing masks in summer is indeed quite troublesome, but this is not only for your own safety, but also for everyone’s safety. Don’t relax. The epidemic is not completely over, and you can fight back at any time.

On May 10, due to the epidemic situation, Shulan City entered a state of war and adopted the strictest control measures. The city closed 1103 residential buildings and 1,205 rural villages.

Academician Zhong Nanshan said in an interview with foreign media video connection: At this stage, China's anti-epidemic situation is not more optimistic than some foreign countries. Most Chinese are still susceptible to the new coronavirus. The risk of the second wave of the epidemic is still great, and one should not be complacent.







Disposable medical mask

The epidemic is not over yet, we must continue to stick to it!