(Approved by NIOSH) Do we need N95 mask in our daily life







The use of surgical masks is essential to resist the outbreak of new coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19). Some people are even looking for N95 respirators and enhanced surgical masks. What kind of protection does the N95 respirator provide? Are all N95 respirators suitable for medical and healthcare uses?

N95 mask? N95 mask?

N95 respirators can filter ≥95% of air particles, but are not oil resistant.

The filtration efficiency of some N95 respirators has been approved by NIOSH, while others have been approved by the FDA as surgical masks. Therefore, the N95 mask is approved by NIOSH and approved by the FDA for airborne disease prevention.

When looking for N95 masks / respirators / filters online, please use the model, because some models are designed for industrial use, but not for medical purposes, and can not block bacteria or viruses.

Commonly used 3M ™ N95 surgical mask models include 1860, 1860S, 1870, 1870+.

N95 masks may not be necessary in public. The new coronavirus COVID-19 has the ability to spread droplets and contact transmission. There is no scientific evidence to show that it can be transmitted by air, and KN95 / N95 masks are used to prevent airborne transmission.

Why should medical staff use N95 masks?

Some medical procedures, such as nasopharyngeal aspiration or endotracheal intubation, may generate aerosols, which increase the chance of transmission, so N95 masks are required.

FDA: masks and N95 respirators

CDC N95 gas mask: N95 approved by NIOSH (model approved by FDA is bold)

* NIOSH = National Institute of Occupational Health and Safety

Every time you put on the N95 gas mask, you need to perform a “health check” immediately. If necessary, please read the guidelines provided by the manufacturer.

3M N95 masks:

(NIOSH approved and FDA approved)

For medical use: 3M ™ 1804 / 1804S

For medical use: 3M ™ VFlex ™ 1805 / 1805S

For medical use: 3M ™ 1860 / 1860S (1860B / 1860SB without FDA approval)

For medical use: 3M ™ 1870/1870 +

Medical use: 3M ™ 8612F

For medical use: 3M ™ 8670F

Medical use: 3M ™ 9152

Comparison of wearing experience

Although there are so many forms of masks, nursing masks do not meet the standards for epidemic prevention. N90 and N95 are relatively close, so only the comparison of the three masks is explained below.

Comfort:

Surgical mask> N95> Gas mask

Breathability:

Gas Mask> Surgical Mask> N95

Dryness:

Surgical mask> N95> Gas mask

Economical (cost-effective):

Surgical mask> N95> Gas mask

Protection:

Gas mask = N95> surgical mask

Although the gas mask has a breathing valve, sweating on the face is more serious. Especially in the southern weather above 20 ° C, the sweat on the face cannot be volatilized, and it gathers in the gas mask, and the sweat is obviously not suitable for the mask Long-term wear for several hours. Although the protective ability of the gas mask is very good, and the breathing is smooth, but once you go out, you have to disinfect the mask when you return, which is also troublesome.

The N95 and surgical masks are disposable, but they can be thrown away twice. It is still very convenient in use. Of course, the second throw is still a waste. I generally calculate the cumulative wearing time to see if it needs to be replaced.

The protective performance of N95 is better than that of surgical masks, the wearer’s face will leave striations, and the breathability will be worse. However, due to the shape of the mask, the mouth is protruding, and there is a volume from the mouth to the mask. Unlike a surgical mask, when the breathing is deep, the mask is close to the nostril and it is difficult to inhale.

Overall:

1. In non-serious areas, you can wear a general surgical mask, the comfort will be higher.

2. In severe areas, you can wear N95 or gas masks in places where people gather, such as public transportation, conference rooms, etc.

3. In the hot south, do not wear a gas mask for a long time, N95 will also feel sultry.

If you can’t buy a mask, you can also buy a gas mask curve to save the country.